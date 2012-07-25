HONG KONG, July 25 Hong Kong shares are set for
a third straight day of losses on Wednesday on deepenening
worries that Spain might need a bailout, renewed concerns about
Greece's finances as well as a slew of corporate earning misses.
Major companies such as Huawei Technologies Co Ltd,
the world's second-largest telecommunications gear maker and
Apple Inc have disappointed with earnings results,
which are likely to weigh on technology and telcommunication
stocks.
Huawei Technologies posted a 22 percent fall in first-half
operating profit, saying the global economy and the telecoms
equipment market posed significant challenges.
Its results follow a profit warning from China's ZTE Corp
that largely reflects sluggish telecom
spending amid a global economic slowdown.
On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 0.8
percent at 18,903.2, its lowest close since June 25. The China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong ended down 0.6 percent at 9,217.2.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's
KOSPI were each down 1.5 percent at 0052 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd, a blue chip property
developer controlled by billionaire Li Ka-Shing, said on
Wednesday it will team up with Cheung Kong Infrastructure
Holdings Ltd, Power Assets Holdings Ltd and
Li Ka Shing Foundation Ltd to buy UK gas firm Wales and West
Utilities for 645 million pounds ($1 billion).
* Trading in shares of billionaire Li Ka-Shing controlled
Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd was suspended
on Wednesday before trade opened, the Hong Kong stock Exchange
said. It gave no further details on the suspension.
Cheung Kong Infrastructure plans a share placement to raise
up to $307 million for general working capital, according to a
term sheet for the deal seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
* Anglo American has agreed to buy a majority stake
in a coal project in Mozambique for $555 million. The miner said
it had agreed to buy a 58.9 percent stake in the Minas de
Revuboe project, a deposit sandwiched between a mine owned by
Brazil's Vale and a Rio Tinto
project.
* Shares of Brazilian miner Vale sank on
Tuesday, a day after the company said its chief financial
officer would step down a day before second quarter results are
expected to be posted.
* Canada will study Chinese oil company CNOOC Ltd's
bid for Nexen Inc carefully and no one should
make assumptions about whether the proposed takeover will be
approved, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Tuesday.
* Pan-Asian insurer AIA Group Ltd has secured
between $6 billion and $8 billion in financing commitments from
eight banks to back its planned bid for ING Group NV's
Asian insurance operations, Thomson Reuters publication basis
point reported on Tuesday.
* Husky Energy Inc, Canada's No.3 integrated oil
producer and refiner, reported a 36 percent fall in
second-quarter profit on lower production and weaker realized
crude oil prices. Husky, is controlled by Hong Kong billionaire
Li Ka-shing, chairman of Hutchison Whampoa Ltd and
Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd.
* A former HSBC employee accused of
stealing data on up to 24,000 secret Swiss accounts from the
British lender and handing them to the French tax authorities
has been arrested in Spain on a request by Swiss authorities
seeking his extradition.
* GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd said on
Tuesday it expected to post a net loss for the first half of
2012 due to drop in sales revenue and losses attributable to
its e-commerce business.
