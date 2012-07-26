HONG KONG, July 26 Hong Kong shares could open
flat to slightly weaker on Thursday, extending a three-day fall
after a fresh slate of profit warnings from Chinese companies.
Brazil's Vale on Wednesday
became the latest victim of China's economic slowdown after
second-quarter profit tumbled because of slowing demand for iron
ore that will spill over into the coming quarters.
On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 0.1
percent at 18,877.3. The China Enterprises Index of the
top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended flat.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was flat, while
South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.1 percent at 0036 GMT.
STOCKS TO WATCH
* Las Vegas Sands Corp's second-quarter earnings
fell, missing forecasts, as gambling revenue declined at its
casinos in Las Vegas, Macau and Singapore, and legal fees rose,
sending its shares down 5.8 percent in after-hours trading. Las
Vegas Sands is the parent of Sands China Ltd
* HSBC has been fined $27.5 million in
Mexico for lax controls in its anti-money laundering systems, a
week after a scathing U.S. Senate report slammed the bank for
letting clients shift funds from dangerous and secretive
countries.
* London Metal Exchange (LME) shareholders voted
convincingly on Wednesday to accept a $2.2 billion offer by Hong
Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd for the 135-year-old
British institution, underscoring a global shift in
manufacturing to China, Asia's economic powerhouse.
* Oil major Shell sealed an exploration tie-up with
China's state-run oil firm CNOOC on Wednesday in a
move which will help secure longer term growth from projects in
the world's energy-hungry second largest economy. Shell is one
of the few international oil firms to operate an onshore gas
field in China, where production is dominated by PetroChina
and Sinopec .
* PetroChina, Asia's largest oil and gas producer,
signed an agreement to acquire 40 percent of exploration and
production rights for Qatar's Block 4 from GDF Suez Qatar, which
is the operator of the block, Qatar Petroleum said in a
statement on Wednesday.
* Billionaire Li Ka-Shing-controlled Cheung Kong
Infrastructure Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it would
sell HK$2.31 billion ($297.75 million) worth of new shares at a
discount, raising money for general funding purposes.
* First Tractor Co Ltd, China's biggest
agricultural machinery producer, said on Thursday it would issue
Shanghai A-shares at an offer price of 5.40 yuan per share,
although it did not disclose the number of shares.
* Chinese shampoo maker BaWang International (Group) Holding
Ltd said it would record a loss for the first half of
2012 as a slowdown in China's economy hampered its recovery,
leading to a decrease in sales of its household and personal
care products. For full statement, here
* Restaurant chain operator Ajisen (China) Holdings Ltd
said it expected its first-half net profit to decline
significantly due to sluggish consumer sentiment and increasing
operating costs. For full statement, here
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Edmund
Klamann)