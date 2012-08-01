HONG KONG Aug 1 Hong Kong shares could start lower on Wednesday, ahead of official Chinese manufacturing data due shortly after the market open that may suggest the world's second-largest economy is stabilising.

China's official PMI may have inched up to 50.3 in July from 50.2 in the previous month, a Reuters poll showed, helped by increased policy support.

Investors, however, are unlikely to place big bets ahead of the conclusion of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting later in the day and a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday.

Standard Chartered Bank is among a clutch of companies expected to post corporate earnings later in the day. It rose 6.8 percent in July and is also up 6.8 percent for the year to date.

On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index rose for a fourth-straight day, closing up 1.1 percent at 19,796.8 and above its 200-day moving average that has proved stiff technical resistance for the index over the past two months.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 1 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.4 percent at 0044 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* Shares of China-focused luxury goods retailers could come into focus after German fashion house Hugo Boss said shoppers in brand-hungry China were postponing or cancelling purchases of luxury items and forecast that the United States could take over from Asia as its biggest driver of growth.

* Leather goods maker Coach Inc suffered a sharp slowdown in quarterly sales growth after an ill-timed move to eliminate coupons at its lower-price outlet stores just as the U.S. economy weakened, consumers pulled back and rivals stepped up bargains.

* China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) , Asia's largest refiner, and German chemicals giant BASF SE said on Tuesday that they are looking at setting up a second chemicals joint venture in China to tap the country's growing market for plastics.

* The European Union is testing a proposal from Hutchison aimed at alleviating competition concerns about its planned takeover of Orange Austria, indicating broad support for the proposal, according to a document seen by Reuters.

* Sands China Ltd said the Office for Personal Data Protection of the Macao government has launched an official investigation procedure in relation to the alleged transfer from Macao by its subsidiary Venetian Macau Ltd to the U.S. of certain data. It gave no further details. For statement, here

* Wynn Macau Ltd said its unit Wynn Resorts (Macau) S.A. amended its credit facilities and expanded availability under the unit's senior secured bank facility to $2.3 billion to refinance the unit's existing indebtedness, to fund development, construction and pre-opening expenses of Wynn Cotai and for general corporate purposes. For statement, here

