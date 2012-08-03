HONG KONG, Aug 3 Hong Kong shares are set for a second straight loss on Friday after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi failed to match his pledge last week to do "whatever it takes" to defend the euro with any immediate action. Draghi indicated after the ECB policy meeting that any intervention would not come before September - and only if governments activated the euro zone's bail-out funds to join the ECB in buying bonds. The Hang Seng Index is likely to dip back below its 200-day moving average on Friday, currently at about 19,677.2, a technical level it has struggled to stay above since mid-May. The benchmark index closed down 0.7 percent on Thursday, but is still up 2.1 percent for the week. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 1.3 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.9 percent at 0055 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * Samsonite International SA on Thursday bought high-end luggage brand Hartmann in a $35 million push to win a bigger share of the luxury travel goods market and build up U.S. sales. * Chalco has decided to extend its offer for a majority stake in Mongolia-focused coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd for a second time, the Chinese aluminium giant said on Thursday, in the face of stiff political opposition in Mongolia. * China Railway Construction Corp is in talks with Inter Milan to build a new stadium in Italy's financial capital in a move that would allow the Italian premier league soccer club to have its own home and make money out of it. * American International Group Inc reported a larger profit for the second quarter on Thursday, as tax benefits boosted results and operating income grew across the company's varied insurance businesses. AIG also said the fair value of its stake in Asian insurer AIA Group Ltd fell $493 million during the quarter, impacting results. * Hutchison Whampoa Ltd, a ports-to-telecoms conglomerate owned by Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing, reported better-than-expected first-half profits on Thursday after acquisitions boosted its UK earnings and retail sales posted healthy growth in Asia. * Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd posted a 54 percent decline in first half net profit to HK$15.5 billion, beating analysts average forecast HK$10.45 billion in the six months period. * Titan Petrochemicals Group Ltd said a poll of note holders found a majority of those who responded voted against a petition served by Saturn Petrochemical Holdings Ltd to wind up the company. The petition is expected to be heard in Bermuda on August 16. For statement, here * Orient Overseas (International) Ltd said it would buy terminal equipment comprising 8 units of ship-to-shore cranes and 38 units of automated stacking cranes in Long Beach in the United States for about $193 million. For statement, here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)