HONG KONG, Aug 3 Hong Kong shares are set for a
second straight loss on Friday after European Central Bank chief
Mario Draghi failed to match his pledge last week to do
"whatever it takes" to defend the euro with any immediate
action.
Draghi indicated after the ECB policy meeting that any
intervention would not come before September - and only if
governments activated the euro zone's bail-out funds to join the
ECB in buying bonds.
The Hang Seng Index is likely to dip back below its
200-day moving average on Friday, currently at about 19,677.2, a
technical level it has struggled to stay above since mid-May.
The benchmark index closed down 0.7 percent on Thursday, but
is still up 2.1 percent for the week.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 1.3
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.9 percent
at 0055 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Samsonite International SA on Thursday bought
high-end luggage brand Hartmann in a $35 million push to win a
bigger share of the luxury travel goods market and build up U.S.
sales.
* Chalco has decided to extend its offer for a
majority stake in Mongolia-focused coal miner SouthGobi
Resources Ltd for a second time, the Chinese
aluminium giant said on Thursday, in the face of stiff political
opposition in Mongolia.
* China Railway Construction Corp is in talks
with Inter Milan to build a new stadium in Italy's financial
capital in a move that would allow the Italian premier league
soccer club to have its own home and make money out of it.
* American International Group Inc reported a larger
profit for the second quarter on Thursday, as tax benefits
boosted results and operating income grew across the company's
varied insurance businesses. AIG also said the fair value of its
stake in Asian insurer AIA Group Ltd fell $493 million
during the quarter, impacting results.
* Hutchison Whampoa Ltd, a ports-to-telecoms
conglomerate owned by Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing, reported
better-than-expected first-half profits on Thursday after
acquisitions boosted its UK earnings and retail sales posted
healthy growth in Asia.
* Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd posted a 54 percent
decline in first half net profit to HK$15.5 billion, beating
analysts average forecast HK$10.45 billion in the six months
period.
* Titan Petrochemicals Group Ltd said a poll of
note holders found a majority of those who responded voted
against a petition served by Saturn Petrochemical Holdings Ltd
to wind up the company. The petition is expected to be heard in
Bermuda on August 16. For statement, here
* Orient Overseas (International) Ltd said it
would buy terminal equipment comprising 8 units of ship-to-shore
cranes and 38 units of automated stacking cranes in Long Beach
in the United States for about $193 million. For statement, here
