HONG KONG, Aug 6 Hong Kong shares are set to
start higher on Monday, tracking gains on Wall Street after a
better-than-expected U.S. jobs report, with the Hang Seng Index
likely to return above a technical level it has struggled with
since mid-May.
Investors will focus this week on a clutch of July China
economic data starting from Thursday and a slew of earnings from
Hong Kong- and China-listed companies, including ANTA Sports
later on Monday.
On Sunday, China's central bank pledged to intensify its
monetary policy fine-tuning in the second half of this year and
improve credit policy to bolster the real economy, echoing
earlier government commitments amid an economic slowdown.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.1 percent at
19,666.2 last Friday, but gained 2 percent for the week. The
benchmark slipped below its 200-day moving average, a technical
level it has struggled to stay above since
mid-May.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 1.8
percent, while South Korea's KOSPO was up 2.2 percent at
0043 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* China's government has cleared the electric battery
involved in a deadly accident involving one of BYD Co Ltd's
electric vehicles that caught fire, the
Chinese automaker said on Friday.
* China Vanke Co Ltd, the country's largest real
estate developer by sales, said its July sales rose 14 percent
from the same period a year earlier to 10.39 billion yuan ($1.63
billion), as China's property market extends its rebound.
* American International Group Inc is looking for
the right time and the right price to sell its stake in Asian
insurer AIA Group Ltd, Chief Executive Bob Benmosche
said on Friday.
* China Southern Airlines Co Ltd said
on Friday its subsidiary Xiamen Airlines has agreed to buy 40
Boeing 737 aircraft as it expands internationally.
* The $15 billion bid by China National Offshore Oil Corp
(CNOOC) to buy Canada's Nexen Inc will help the Chinese state
giant gain expertise to drill in the deep, disputed waters of
the South China Sea without relying on risk-averse foreign
firms. CNOOC is the parent of Hong Kong-listed CNOOC Ltd
.
* Sinopec Corp and ENN Energy Holdings are finding
the odds increasingly stacked against them in their $2.2 billion
bid for China Gas Holdings as regulatory hurdles
remain uncrossed and key shareholders of the target company
place new obstacles in their way.
* Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd said it had obtained
more than 50 percent of shares of Norton Gold Fields Ltd
, including the 16.98 percent interest previously owned
by the Zijin Group, as a result of acceptances of an offer. For
statement, here
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard
Pullin)