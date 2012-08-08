HONG KONG, Aug 8 Hong Kong shares are set for a third-straight gain on Wednesday, led by beaten down growth-sensitive sectors on hopes that policymakers will soon address the euro zone crisis and declining global growth. Cathay Pacific Airways, SJM Holdings and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) are among the slew of companies expected to report first-half earnings later on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index edged up 0.4 percent to 20,072.6, its highest close since May 10. The index ended off the day's highs and held within a 150-point range, as it did on Monday. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 1.6 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 1.5 percent as of 0042 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * MGM Resorts International posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by improved results in its MGM China and Mississippi operations, sending its shares up 10 percent. * Melco Crown Entertainment posted a 23 percent rise in quarterly net profit, driven by its mass market segment in Macau, the world's largest gambling hub. * Aviation trainer CAE Inc said it sold three full-flight simulators to Air China for C$42 million ($42 million) at list prices. CAE, which offers civil aviation, military and helicopter training services, said it sold the full-flight simulators for Airbus A320, A330 and Boeing 737 aircraft. * Nonferrous metals trader China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd said Department of Land and Resources of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has granted a mining license to the company's unit Tong Xing for a period of two years ending on May 4, 2014. For statement, here * China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Ltd said its power generation on a consolidated basis amounted to 2.135 million MWh for July, an increase of 14.71 percent from the same period in 2011. Its wind power generation increased 38.85 percent and coal power generation fell 8.05 percent. For statement, here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)