HONG KONG, Aug 10 Hong Kong shares were set to
start slightly higher on Friday, with investors bracing for dire
July China trade data later in the day after Beijing posted
uninspiring industrial output and producer prices on Thursday.
Fear of faltering demand from China's two biggest foreign
customers - the European Union and United States - had seen
economists peg back their calls for annual export growth to a
three-month low consensus of 8.6 percent in a Reuters poll last
week, but even that could be too optimistic.
Corporate earnings will continue to be a focus, with China
Overseas Land, Swire Pacific and Zijin
Mining Group among the companies expected to release
first-half earnings later in the day.
On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index climbed 1 percent to
20,269.5, the highest since May 9. Chart resistance is next seen
at around 20,439, the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of its
rise from October lows to February highs.
The Hang Seng benchmark is up 3.1 percent on the week so
far, set for its second straight weekly gain and its best in
about eight weeks.
Short selling interest accounted for 8.5 percent of total
turnover in Hong Kong on Thursday, the lowest since June 6 when
it stood at 8.1 percent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.3
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.2 percent at
0036 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* HSBC Holdings said it is considering a
sale of its Vietnam insurance business in a deal which could
fetch about $400 million for Europe's biggest bank as it pushes
to exit non-core operations globally.
* The telecoms arm of Hutchison launched an offer
to give away Internet access in Austria, where it is seeking
regulatory approval for a 1.3 billion-euro ($1.6 billion)
takeover of its rival Orange Austria.
* Shares of Chinese oil majors could come into focus after
Beijing said it will raise retail prices of gasoline and diesel
between 4 percent and 5 percent from Friday to track climbing
crude prices, in a move that could help pare refining losses at
oil firms.
* Investors are proving slow to rally behind Standard
Chartered after allegations the bank broke
U.S. sanctions against Iran, spooked by talk of risky
countersuits, record fines and fears that top executives could
lose their jobs.
* Shares of home appliances retailers could come into focus
after an industry body said Chinese companies including
producers and retailers of kitchen appliances will subsidise
purchases of kitchen appliances from Friday in a trial aimed at
boosting domestic consumption.
* Chinese oil giant Sinopec promised on Thursday
to help clean up a big spill of tiny plastic pellets in Hong
Kong waters which have washed onto many beaches and begun
killing fish in fish farms. Making their first media appearance
17 days after the spillage, Sinopec executives said the cargo
belonged to the company and it had set aside HK$10 million
(US$1.28 million) for the clean-up, and would spend more if
necessary.
* Supply chain manager Li & Fung Ltd, whose global
distribution and trading centres make it a useful barometer of
consumer sentiment, said half-year core operating profit fell by
more than a fifth due to a slower-than-expected turnaround of
its U.S operations and weak demand in Europe. The Hong
Kong-based group said, however, that net profit rose by a third
as it booked write-backs on two 2010 acquisitions.
* China Yurun Food Group Ltd warned that it
expected to record a substantial fall in net profit for the
first half of 2012 as market conditions remained difficult under
various challenges and said the whole of 2012 is still seen to
be challenging. For statement, here
* First Tractor Co Ltd estimated its net profit
for the first six months of 2012 would remain unchanged when
compared with the same period in 2011 of about 271 million yuan.
The company will publish its interim report in late August. For
statement, here
* Longfor Properties Co Ltd said its unit had won
a bid in an auction for a piece of land in China's Chongqing for
3.08 billion yuan, while its other unit won a bid for a site
next to the first one for 1.14 billion yuan. For statement, here
* China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co Ltd
warned that its first-half net profit may fall more than 50
percent due to intensified electricity output constraints in
some regions and decrease in wind speeds compared to same period
last year. For a statement go to here
