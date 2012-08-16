HONG KONG, Aug 16 Hong Kong shares could start lower on Thursday after China Premier Wen Jiabao said late on Wednesday that China's economy faces big headwinds, but cooling inflation is giving the government more leeway to manoeuvre monetary policy. Wen's comments followed data last week that suggested China's economy has not stabilised despite two interest rate cuts this year, as export growth, factory output and retail sales further weakened in July. Profits at China's non-financial state-owned enterprises (SOEs) fell 13.2 percent in the first seven months of 2012 from the same period last year, quickening from an 11.6 percent drop between January and June, the Ministry of Finance said. Earnings will remain a big focus on Thursday, with China Mobile the biggest name among a clutch of companies expected to post their first half corporate earnings results later in the day. Lenovo Group Ltd, the world's No.2 PC maker by sales, posted a 30 percent rise in quarterly net profit, beating analysts' forecasts, though it logged its slowest growth in 1-1/2 years mainly due to lacklustre demand in some emerging markets and North America. On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 1.2 percent at 20,052.3, staying above chart support seen at 19,966. This is the bottom of a tight 240-point range the benchmark has moved since Aug. 6. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.9 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.1 percent at 0040 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * Tencent Holdings, China's biggest Internet company by revenue, said on Wednesday its quarterly profit rose by its fastest pace in a year as sales got a boost from its online games segment despite a slowing Chinese economy. * Meat processor China Yurun Food posted a 93 percent slump in first half net profit from a year earlier. * Chinese medical device manufacturer Shandong Weigao Group posted a 20.3 percent increase in first half net profit from a year earlier. * Lenovo Group Ltd, the world's No.2 PC maker by sales, posted a 30 percent rise in quarterly net profit, beating analysts' forecasts, though it logged its slowest growth in 1-1/2 years mainly due to lacklustre demand in some emerging markets and North America. [ID: nL4E8JA4VZ] * Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd , China's second-largest beer maker by volume, reported a 1.8 percent rise in first-half net profit to 1.01 billion yuan ($159 million) as a big marketing drive was offset by a weakening domestic economy. The market had expected a net profit of 1.1 billion yuan. * Hong Kong conglomerate Hutchison is making "painfully slow" progress in persuading the European Commission of its case to take over telecoms operator Orange Austria, which it said was hurting its business case for the acquisition. * Oil giant Sinopec Group, parent of Sinopec Corp, along with Chinese banks are in talks to put up to $1 billion in a Texas clean energy project, in what would be one of the biggest investments by Chinese companies in the U.S. power sector, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. * Macau invalidated a land sale to Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd, controlled by billionaire Joseph Lau, and alleged that unlawful acts were involved in the deal, in the second high-profile scandal to hit a Hong Kong developer this year. * Internet video and mobile gaming producer VODone Limited said it proposed to seek a separate listing of its mobile game unit China Mobile Games and Entertainment Group Limited (CMGE) on Nasdaq by way of distribution in specie of its ADSs, representing about 6.7 percent of the CMGE shares. For statement, here * Department store operator Maoye International Holdings Ltd said its profit increased for the first half of 2012 rose 55.7 percent to 467.9 million yuan, but the profit actually rose 5.7 percent to 309.2 million yuan excluding non-operating gains and losses. For statement, here * Chinese footwear distributor Daphne International Holdings Ltd said its first half net profit rose 9.6 percent to HK$483 million while turnover grew 29 percent to HK$5.08 billion. For statement, here * Property developer Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd said its January-June net profit fell to HK$4.16 billion from HK$4.55 billion. For statement, here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Eric Meijer)