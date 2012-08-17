HONG KONG, Aug 17 Hong Kong shares could start higher on Friday, bolstered by German Chancellor Angela Merkel's support for the European Central Bank's efforts to contain the region's debt debacle, raising hopes of an imminent solution. Corporate earnings will stay a focus, with China Resources Enterprise Ltd, China Resources Land Ltd, Longfor Properties and China Merchants Bank Co Ltd among a bunch of companies expected to post interim results later in the day. On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index shed 0.5 percent to 19,963, closing below the 20,000 level for the first time since Aug. 6. It is now down 0.9 percent on the week, poised for its first weekly loss in three. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.2 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.1 percent at 0040 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco), China's top producer of the lightweight metal, flagged a first-half net loss on Thursday, throwing a fresh spotlight on its $926 million bid for Mongolia-focused coal miner SouthGobi Resources . * Brazil's Vale , the world's No. 2 mining company, expects iron ore prices to start recovering in September due to falling stocks in China, Chief Executive Murilo Ferreira said on Thursday. * China-backed Canadian oil explorer Sunshine Oilsands Ltd plans a secondary listing in Toronto by the end of this year, after raising about $580 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering in March, its chief executive said. * China's Sinopec Corp will start up in November a 200,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) crude processing unit at its Maoming plant, industry sources said, part of a $1.1 billion expansion scheme that is the company's largest in two years. * G-Resources Group Ltd said it planned to issue 2.041 billion new shares at HK$0.38 apiece, representing a 12.6 percent discount to the previous close, raising HK$776 million for capital expenditure and working capital. For statement, here * ZTE Corp said Union Eternal Engineering Ltd petitioned for the liquidation of the company and its unit ZTE (H.K.) Ltd regarding payment of an outstanding amount of HK$3 million payable by ZTE in relation to a cooperative engineering service project during 2008-2011. ZTE said the case would not have any material adverse impact on its financial conditions and operating results. For statement, here * China Power International Development Ltd said it would issue 443.25 million new shares at HK$2.10 each in a share sale and would issue 1.14 billion yuan in bonds, raising about US$300 million for capital expenditure, repayment of existing borrowings and for general working capital. For statement, here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)