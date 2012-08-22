HONG KONG, Aug 22 Hong Kong shares could start
flat or weaker on Wednesday, with losses on the Hang Seng Index
limited at the 20,000 level that has been strong support for
more than two weeks, with investors focused on a crop of
companies posting corporate earnings.
Geely Automobile, ZTE Corp, railway
operator CSR Corp and China Telecom are some
of the bigger names expected to post their first half corporate
results throughout the day.
On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index pared early losses to
end down 0.02 percent at 20,100.1. Since Aug. 6, the index has
closed above 20,000 every day except one.
Turnover in Hong Kong improved from Monday, while short
selling interest accounted for 10.5 percent of total turnover in
Hong Kong on Tuesday, lower than Monday's 11 percent but still
above the historical 8 percent average.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.5
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.6 percent
at 0043 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* ZTE Corp, the world's fourth-biggest mobile
vendor and fifth-ranked telecoms gear maker, is set to report a
near-90 percent slump in quarterly profit on Wednesday, squeezed
by sluggish equipment sales and fierce competition in handsets.
* Glencore's $30 billion bid for miner
Xstrata is not a "must-do deal" its chief executive said
on Tuesday, in making the company's strongest suggestion yet
that it will not yield to key shareholder Qatar's demands for an
improved offer.
* Top China footwear retailer Belle International Holdings
Ltd met forecasts with an 11.7 percent rise in
first-half net profit, and analysts predicted it would outpace
competitors even as slow economic growth dampens consumer
spending.
* China Rongsheng Heavy Industries Group, the
country's largest private shipbuilder, posted its sharpest fall
in half-year profit - down 82 percent - on a dearth of new
orders, putting further pressure on its stretched balance sheet.
* CNOOC's planned $15 billion purchase of Canada's
Nexen will make the Chinese state energy giant the
operator of a major oil sands project for the first time, giving
Beijing the expertise to be able to tap massive unconventional
oil reserves at home.
* An alumina refinery 33 percent owned by Aluminum Corp of
China Ltd and located in the southwestern
region of Guangxi is being temporarily shut on environmental
grounds, company sources said, further curbing local supply of
alumina. The shutdown comes after an order last week the
Ministry of Environmental Protection.
* China's top luxury watch distributor Hengdeli Holdings
Limited said its net profit for the first half of 2012
rose 25.6 percent to 562.7 million yuan with sales rising 6.3
percent and gross profit margins increasing to 26.7 percent from
25.7 percent. For statement, here
* White goods maker Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd
said its net profit for the first half of 2012 rose to 712.4
million yuan from 588.5 million yuan from a year ago. The
company said it will focus on developing logistics services
capabilities in the next three years for its home appliances and
household related products in the third and fourth tier markets.
For statement, here
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Michael
Perry)