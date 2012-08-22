HONG KONG, Aug 22 Hong Kong shares could start flat or weaker on Wednesday, with losses on the Hang Seng Index limited at the 20,000 level that has been strong support for more than two weeks, with investors focused on a crop of companies posting corporate earnings. Geely Automobile, ZTE Corp, railway operator CSR Corp and China Telecom are some of the bigger names expected to post their first half corporate results throughout the day. On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index pared early losses to end down 0.02 percent at 20,100.1. Since Aug. 6, the index has closed above 20,000 every day except one. Turnover in Hong Kong improved from Monday, while short selling interest accounted for 10.5 percent of total turnover in Hong Kong on Tuesday, lower than Monday's 11 percent but still above the historical 8 percent average. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.5 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.6 percent at 0043 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * ZTE Corp, the world's fourth-biggest mobile vendor and fifth-ranked telecoms gear maker, is set to report a near-90 percent slump in quarterly profit on Wednesday, squeezed by sluggish equipment sales and fierce competition in handsets. * Glencore's $30 billion bid for miner Xstrata is not a "must-do deal" its chief executive said on Tuesday, in making the company's strongest suggestion yet that it will not yield to key shareholder Qatar's demands for an improved offer. * Top China footwear retailer Belle International Holdings Ltd met forecasts with an 11.7 percent rise in first-half net profit, and analysts predicted it would outpace competitors even as slow economic growth dampens consumer spending. * China Rongsheng Heavy Industries Group, the country's largest private shipbuilder, posted its sharpest fall in half-year profit - down 82 percent - on a dearth of new orders, putting further pressure on its stretched balance sheet. * CNOOC's planned $15 billion purchase of Canada's Nexen will make the Chinese state energy giant the operator of a major oil sands project for the first time, giving Beijing the expertise to be able to tap massive unconventional oil reserves at home. * An alumina refinery 33 percent owned by Aluminum Corp of China Ltd and located in the southwestern region of Guangxi is being temporarily shut on environmental grounds, company sources said, further curbing local supply of alumina. The shutdown comes after an order last week the Ministry of Environmental Protection. * China's top luxury watch distributor Hengdeli Holdings Limited said its net profit for the first half of 2012 rose 25.6 percent to 562.7 million yuan with sales rising 6.3 percent and gross profit margins increasing to 26.7 percent from 25.7 percent. For statement, here * White goods maker Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd said its net profit for the first half of 2012 rose to 712.4 million yuan from 588.5 million yuan from a year ago. The company said it will focus on developing logistics services capabilities in the next three years for its home appliances and household related products in the third and fourth tier markets. For statement, here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Michael Perry)