HONG KONG, Aug 29 Hong Kong shares could inch
higher on Wednesday, with investors focused on companies posting
corporate earnings later in the day.
Overall bourse volumes are likely to be weak ahead of the
central bankers meeting in starting on Friday in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming.
The Chinese banking, consumer and auto sectors could come
into focus with major sector players such as Agricultural Bank
of China, Brilliance China Automotive and
Hengan International among companies posting first
half results later in the day.
On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index inched up 0.1 percent
to 19,811.8, holding above its 200-day moving average, now at
19,765.5, a technical level it has closed above on all but one
session since July 31.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.4
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.2 percent at
0043 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Evergrande Real Estate Group, the home builder
with China's largest land bank, said on Tuesday it boosted its
huge reserve by another 4 percent in the first half of this
year, driving its already high gearing ratio to one of the
country's highest even as Beijing tries to curb property
speculation.
* Air China, the country's flagship airline,
reported a smaller-than-expected 77 percent fall in interim net
profit with analysts warning that operating conditions remain
challenging through the second half.
* China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the
world's largest insurer by market value, posted its seventh
consecutive decline in quarterly profit as a sluggish stock
market hurt investment returns and eroded assets.
* China's top hypermarket chain, Sun Art Retail Group Ltd
, posted a 75 percent jump in first-half net profit on
Tuesday, but it flagged a delay in new store openings and said
increasing competition meant the industry was ripe for
consolidation.
* China Communications Construction Co Ltd said
its first half net profit fell 14 percent to 5.02 billion yuan.
* Chinese mining group MMG on Tuesday said the era
of sharply increasing metals prices had passed, but predicted
activity in China would pick up after the leadership transition
in Beijing.
* Heavy duty trucks maker Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Ltd
posted a 82 percent fall in first half net profit to 182.3
million yuan.
* Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd said
it planned to sell $600 million 3.375 percent senior notes due
2018 to third parties. For statement, here
* Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd said it had filed
an objection against the decision of Macau government of
declaring land concession contracts in relation to its Macau
project invalid. The company will further appeal if it does not
receive a favourable reply before September 14. For statement, here
* China Everbright International Ltd said it
planned to sell 350 million new shares at about 8 percent
discount to previous close at HK$3.58 per share in a share
placement, raising HK$1.2 billion for development of its
environmental protection business and working capital. For
statement, here
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Eric
Meijer)