HONG KONG, Sept 4 Hong Kong shares could start
lower on Tuesday, tracking regional bourses lower on deepening
worries about slowing global economic growth after weak factory
data from Europe overnight.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.5
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.2 percent
at 0045 GMT.
AIA Group will be in focus as a lock-up agreement
preventing American International Group from selling its
18.6 percent stake in AIA expires on Sept. 4. The stake is worth
about $7.6 billion.
On Monday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 0.4 percent
at 19,559.2, while the China Enterprises Index of the
top Chinese listings in Hong Kong inched up 0.1 percent.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Chalco has dropped its $926 million
bid for a majority stake in Mongolia-focused coal miner
SouthGobi Resources Ltd in the face of stiff
political opposition.
* The state parent of Asia's largest refiner, Sinopec Corp
, has set up a giant refining and
petrochemical engineering and construction company, Sinopec
Engineering (Group) Co Ltd, that state media say is expected to
be listed in Hong Kong by 2014.
* Mongolia Energy Corporation Ltd warned it may
record a substantial gross loss from operations for the interim
period ending 30 September, due to weak sales. For statement, here
* Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp said it had
sold 11.61 percent of Wei Chuan Foods Corporation to
its major shareholder Ting Hsin (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp
for $62.3 million, reducing its stake in the Taiwan-based
condiments, canned foods, drinks and frozen goods maker to 5.55
percent. For statement, here
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)