HONG KONG, Sept 21 Hong Kong shares may start
higher on Friday after losing more than 1 percent a day earlier,
taking heart after Wall Street edged higher on
better-than-expected housing market data.
Gains on Friday could help the market avert a first weekly
loss in three.
On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 1.2
percent at 20,590.9. The China Enterprises Index of the
top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 1.4 percent. They are
down 0.2 and 1.2 percent this week so far respectively.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.4
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.4 percent at
0102 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Nexen Inc shareholders overwhelmingly approved
the oil producer's takeover by China's CNOOC Ltd on
Thursday but the stock weakened as public opposition to a
state-owned enterprise absorbing $15.1 billion of Canadian-owned
assets appeared to grow.
* A unit of China Nonferrous Mining Corp has won
Zambian approval to build a $832 million copper mine that will
add 60,000 tonnes to the country's annual output of the metal, a
company spokesman said on Thursday.
* Buyout firm RHJ International has secured
backing from a Chinese conglomerate and other investors for its
acquisition of Deutsche Bank's BHF-Bank unit. RHJ
said it had secured additional backing from firms including
China's Fosun Group. Fosun said the investment would
help it secure a foothold in Europe.
* A Chinese machinery group is likely to buy German rival
KraussMaffei Technologies. According to sources familiar with
the deal, initially interested groups from China including
Haitian and Chen Hsong.
* Asian insurer AIA Group Ltd on Thursday said it
has appointed United Company RUSAL Plc chairman Barry
Chun-Yuen Cheung an independent non-executive director.
* Global supply chain manager Li & Fung Ltd on
Thursday outlined a new sourcing arrangement between its unit,
Direct Sourcing Group Pte Ltd, and Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
* Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd, which specializes in
small cargo ships, said it would issue $123.8 million
convertible bonds due 2018, raising proceeds to fund acquisition
of additional Handysize and Handymax vessels, and for working
capital. For the statement, here
* Fantasia Holdings Group Co Ltd said it would
issue $250 million 13.75 percent senior notes due 2017, raising
capital to fund property projects and to refinance existing
indebtedness. For the statement, here
* SJM Holdings Ltd said H.C. Watt & Company
Limited has resigned as one of its joint auditors with effect
from Sept 19 as Watt Hung Chow, the founder of HC Watt, has
decided to carry out voluntary cessation of business of his
practice owing to his retirement. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, the
remaining joint auditor, will continue to act as the auditor of
the company. For the statement, here
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina
