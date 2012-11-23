HONG KONG, Nov 23 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Friday in turnover likely crimped due to public holidays in the United States and Japan, adding to gains on the week that have already amounted to their best since mid-September. On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index rose 1 percent to close at its highest since Nov. 7, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong firmed 0.9 percent. The Hang Seng Index is now up 2.8 percent on the week, set for its best week since it jumped 4.2 percent Sept. 10-14. The China Enterprises Index is up 2.4 percent, with both benchmark indexes set for their first weekly gain in four. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's financial markets are closed for a public holiday, while South Korea's KOSPI was flat at 0056 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * Europe's antitrust regulator has outlined more modest than expected conditions for trader Glencore International Plc to press ahead with its $33 billion takeover of Xstrata Plc. The European Commission cleared the world's largest diversified commodities trader to complete the deal but said on Thursday it must scrap an exclusive European zinc sales agreement with producer Nyrstar. * China's CITIC Pacific Ltd said on Thursday that an Australian court has granted it an injunction against Australian tycoon Clive Palmer in a case over disputed royalties at the $8 billion Sino Iron project in Western Australia. * European Union anti-trust regulators are set to brief national authorities next week on Hutchison's planned takeover of Orange Austria, in a move likely to signal EU approval for the deal. * Major commodities player Barclays quit open outcry floor trading at the London Metal Exchange, which is in the last stages of a $2.2 billion takeover by the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, downgrading its membership at the world's biggest marketplace for industrial metals to cut costs. * Paul Y. Engineering Group Ltd said its joint venture with Yau Lee Holdings Ltd has been awarded a HK$10 billion contract for the construction of Studio City at Cotai in Macau - an entertainment, retail and gaming resort indirectly owned by Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd. The project is due to be completed in 2015.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)