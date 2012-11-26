HONG KONG Nov 26 Hong Kong shares are set to start the week with a fourth-straight daily gain on Monday, buoyed by expectations that an agreement at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers later in the day will help Greece avoid a near-term bankruptcy.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.8 percent to 21,914 points last Friday to its highest close since Nov. 7. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was 1.1 percent higher.

Both rose 3.6 percent over the week, with the Hang Seng Index postings its best weekly showing in 2-1/2 months. The index is only a little more than 1 percent below its 2012 intra-day high, recorded on Nov. 2.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 1.2 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.2 percent at 0051 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* China Eastern Airlines , one of the country's top three carriers, has agreed to buy 60 Airbus A320 aircraft for about $5.4 billion, expected to be delivered in stages from 2014 to 2017.

* German carmaker BMW sees continued double-digit sales gains in China next year at 9-10 percent of overall sales, and expects to sell 1 million cars in China over the next three years, according to Duan Jianjun, deputy sales chief at BMW's venture with the state-owned parent of Hong Kong-listed Brilliance China Automotive Holdings.

* Nissan Motor Co expects its sales in China to fall by around a quarter this month from last year to around 45,000 cars, according to Hideki Kimata, senior general manager of the firm's local car venture with Dongfeng Motor Group Co .

* Anton Oilfield Services Group said it won a tender from its customer, Sinopec Corp., to provide large-scale horizontal well multi-stage fracking tools and technical services to the blocks of Sinopec Corp. in the Erdos Basin, and an agreement will be entered into shortly.

* Air China Ltd said its controlling shareholder China National Aviation Holding Company bought a 1.01 percent stake in the airline between Dec 21, 2011 and Nov 22, 2012, raising its stake in the airlines to 52.47 percent and will continue to increase its shareholdings.

* Esprit Holdings Ltd said its rights issue of 646.09 million shares was 7.7 time subscribed. Dealing in the rights shares is expected to start on Nov 27.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)