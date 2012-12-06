HONG KONG Dec 6 Hong Kong shares could start
another rise on Thursday, hitting fresh highs since August 2011
after U.S. President Barack Obama said a deal to avert a looming
fiscal crisis was possible in "about a week" if Republicans
compromise on taxes.
On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 2.2
percent at 22,270.9, also surpassing the previous intra-day high
set on Monday. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong jumped 2.9 percent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.6
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.1 percent at
0048 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* HSBC Holdings Plc might pay a fine of
$1.8 billion as part of a settlement with U.S. law-enforcement
agencies over money-laundering lapses, according to several
people familiar with the matter.
* Canadian Industry Minister Christian Paradis surprised
markets on Wednesday by saying the Dec. 10 deadline for ruling
on a bid by China's CNOOC Ltd for energy company Nexen
Inc could be extended, comments that nudged Nexen's
shares lower.
* Europe's biggest bank HSBC has named
Peter Boyles as new chief executive for its private banking arm
to take over from Krishna Patel, who is resigning from the role
he has had since September 2011.
* Nokia is to partner with China Mobile
, the world's biggest mobile operator, in a sales deal
that will give the Finnish company an opportunity to win back
Chinese market share from Apple's iPhone. China Mobile,
which has more than 700 million subscribers but no contract to
sell iPhones, will start selling a version of Nokia's flagship
Lumia 920 smartphone in the world's largest mobile market.
* China Southern Airlines Co Ltd
, the country's largest carrier by fleet size, has agreed
to buy 10 Airbus A330-300 aircraft for about $1.9
billion, to be delivered in stages from 2014 to 2016.
* Industrial & Commercial Bank of China is eyeing business
opportunities in emerging markets as the world's biggest bank by
market value opens new branches in Latin America, Eastern Europe
and the Middle East.
* Malaysia's state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd
launched an offering of shares in AIA Group of up to
$360 million on Wednesday, IFR reported, citing a term sheet of
the transaction.
* Italian eyewear maker Luxottica has renewed its
licence deal with luxury goods group Prada to the end
of 2018, the two companies said on Wednesday.
* The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Wednesday
Britain's High Court had approved its $2.2 billion takeover by
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing.