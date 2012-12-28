HONG KONG Dec 28 Hong Kong shares could start
higher on Friday, tracking an Asian climb on expectation of
greater Japanese monetary easing, but gains on the Hang Seng
Index are likely to be capped by chart resistance and come in
holiday-thinned turnover.
On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index rose 0.4 percent to
22,619.8. Chart resistance is next seen around 22,800, peaks
seen in July and August 2011. The benchmark is now up 0.5
percent this week and 22.7 percent on the year.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.7
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.2 percent at
0053 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled
HK$21.2 billion ($2.7 billion) in November, up 11.2 percent from
a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed
on Thursday.
* China's central bank pledged to quicken the pace of
reforming and opening up the country's financial sector in 2013,
while preventing systemic risks.
* China has asked its energy firms to boost natural gas
output and imports to counter soaring demand during the harsh
winter months, the National Development and Reform Commission
said.
* China's industrial output is on track to grow 10 percent
this year from 2011 and the government aims for the same annual
growth rate in 2013, the Xinhua news agency quoted industry
minister, Miao Wei, as saying on Thursday.
* Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Ltd
announced late on Thursday the resignations of Miao
Yan Guo, Wang Zhi Fan and Wu Chuan Ming as its executive
directors from Dec. 27. Gong Jian Bo and Xia Lie Bo have been
appointed as new executive directors.(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Gallagher)