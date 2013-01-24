HONG KONG Jan 24 Hong Kong shares look set to
start lower on Thursday, ahead of a private preliminary survey
of January manufacturing activity in China expected shortly
after the market open.
Apple Inc suppliers and other technology-related
stocks could come under some pressure after Apple missed revenue
expectations for a third straight quarter after sales of its
flagship iPhone came in below Wall Street's targets.
On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index ended down 0.1
percent at 23,635.1 points, after failing to hold above chart
resistance at about 23,708, the high on May 31 and June 1, 2011.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.2
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.3 percent
at 0043 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* China's Sinopec Corp , Asia's largest
refiner, processed 1.81 percent more crude oil in 2012 versus
2011, a pace roughly half an earlier target of 3.5 percent, the
company said Wednesday, a reflection of slowing demand for fuel.
* Foxconn International Holdings Ltd (FIH), the
world's biggest contract maker of cellphones, said it expected
to record a net loss in 2012 due to lower demand from some of
its major customers. FIH said its net loss for the second half
of last year was expected to be smaller than the group's
first-half net loss.
* CITIC Securities Co Ltd , China's
biggest listed brokerage, warned on Wednesday that 2012 earnings
fell about 66 percent from a year earlier.
* Chinese state-owned auto maker Dongfeng Motor Group Co.
is set to announce as early as this weekend a
strategic alliance with Swedish truck maker Volvo AB,
according to a Dongfeng official.
* A consortium led by property developer New World
Development Co Ltd and Vanke Property (Hong Kong) Co
Ltd has won a tender for a railway station property project in
Hong Kong for HK$3.4 billion ($439 million), the MTR Corp
said on Wednesday.
* HSBC Holdings PLC says to sell its 73
percent stake in a mutual fund business in Greece.
* Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd
said it would issue $400 million of 6.875 percent senior notes
raising proceeds to refinance debt and for working capital.
* Huaneng Power International Inc said it planned
to issue yuan denominated bonds, raising up to 5 billion yuan to
procure imported commodities including coal.
* China Renewable Energy Investment Ltd said it
expected to see a significant impairment loss on some of its
wind farm projects for the year ended in December 2012.
* Value Partners Group Ltd (0806.HK) said it expected to
report a substantial increase of 125 percent in its consolidated
net profit to about HK$376.4 million for the year ended in
December 2012 from HK$167.3 million in the previous year, thanks
to net fair value gains and realized gains of its investments in
its own funds and other investments.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard
Pullin)