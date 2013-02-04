HONG KONG Feb 4 Hong Kong shares could start
the week higher on Monday, tracking Wall Street gains last
Friday after positive U.S. jobs data that solidified expectation
of growth.
Last Friday, the Hang Seng Index closed flat at
23721.8, ekeing out a 0.6 percent gain this week. The China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong climbed 0.7 percent on the day and 1.8 percent on the week.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.3
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.2 percent at
0100 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the
non-manufacturing sector rose to 56.2 in January from 56.1 in
December, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on
Sunday.
* China has approved the sale of HSBC's
remaining $7.4 billion stake in Ping An Insurance to a
group controlled by Thailand's richest man, allowing completion
of the biggest equity purchase in the country by a foreign
investor.
* Chinese car maker Geely has bought Manganese
Bronze, the maker of London's black taxis, for 11 million pounds
($17.5 million), safeguarding jobs and production of the
vehicles in Britain.
* Brazil's Vale SA , the world's top iron
ore producer, said on Friday the start of operations at its N5
Sul mine in Carajas helped drive fourth-quarter production of
the mineral above the third quarter for the first time in nine
years.
* CITIC Resources Holdings Ltd said its expected
to record significant loss for 2012 due to loss in the results
of CITIC Dameng but said it still holds positive views on its
investment in CITIC Dameng and believes the performance of CITIC
Dameng will turnaround when the market improves.
* Franshion Properties (China) Ltd said it would
buy a 51 percent stake in Leading Holdings Ltd, which involved
in a commercial and residential development project in Nanjing,
for 816 million yuan.
* China State Construction International Holdings Ltd
said it is proposing to issue U.S. dollar denominated
guaranteed notes, raising proceeds to repay existing
indebtedness and to finance projects.
* San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong Ltd said it
expected to record a profit for 2012, as compared to a loss in
2011, due to reversal of previous impairment losses on its
non-current assets during the year.
* Proview International Holdings Ltd said the
listing committee of the Hong Kong stock exchange considered its
latest proposed acquisition a reverse takeover, and the company
will be treated as if it were a new listing applicant and is
required to submit a new listing application.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Eric
Meijer)