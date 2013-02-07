HONG KONG Feb 7 Hong Kong shares may hold
steady on Thursday after a flat Wall Street session and as
investors await a European Central Bank policy decision later in
the day and China January trade data due on Friday.
Lenovo Group Ltd, the world's No.2 PC brand, will
be included as a constituent stock in Hong Kong's benchmark Hang
Seng Index from March 4, the index manager said on
Wednesday. Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) will be
removed.
On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index climbed 0.5 percent
to 23,256.9 points, with technical resistance seen at 23,407,
the bottom end of a gap that opened up on the chart after
Tuesday's 2.3 percent fall - the biggest drop in three months.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.4
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.5 percent at
0100 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* China needs to pay special attention to consumer prices
with controlling inflation a priority, the central bank said on
Wednesday in a turnaround from its previous focus of supporting
economic growth.
* China's cabinet has issued a timetable for oil companies
to deliver cleaner fuel nationwide beginning this year, the
Xinhua news agency reported, but the new standards won't become
mandatory for four years despite rising public anger over
choking air pollution.
* Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation
(SMIC) posted Q4 revenue of $485.9 million and sees Q1
gross margin at between 17.5 percent and 19.5 percent.
* Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd said its Q4
revenue rose 9 percent to $1.1 billion and City of Dreams
rolling chip volume for the fourth quarter was $23.5 billion, up
15 percent.
* Japanese style noodle restaurant chain operator Ajisen
(China) Holdings Ltd warned on Wednesday it expected
to post a significant drop in 2012 profit due to lower
restaurant sales as Chinese consumers turned away after a
political dispute between Japan and China over some East China
Sea islands.
* Husky Energy Inc, Canada's No.3 oil producer and
refiner and a unit of Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing's
Hutchison, reported a 16 percent rise in
fourth-quarter net profit as cheaper crude oil fattened refining
margins.
* HSBC was forced into its biggest
restructuring in almost 150 years because the bank's complex
structure and wide geographical spread had made it attractive to
criminals, its chief executive said.
* NetDragon Websoft Inc said it has submitted a
proposal to the Hong Kong bourse for a spin-off of its mobile
Internet business on the Growth Enterprise Market.
* China Foods Ltd said it would record a
relatively large decrease in its unaudited consolidated net
profit for 2012 due to loss in its kitchen food business and a
decrease in profit in its wine business.
* China's top luxury watch retailer Hengdeli Holdings Ltd
, in responding to a media report regarding allegations
of losing its big brands, said it is the largest retailer for
Omega and Rado through a joint venture with Swatch, and it keeps
a close and good relationship with brands such as Swatch, LVMH,
Richemont and Rolex.
* TCC International Holdings Ltd said it expected
its profit for 2012 to drop significantly as compared to the
year ago period due to over capacity in the cement industry in
China and weak market demand.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)