HONG KONG Feb 22 Hong Kong shares are set to
open weaker, tracking a lower close in New York on concerns
about the U.S. and euro zone economies which are subduing
sentiment ahead of corporate earnings results from major blue
chips in the coming weeks.
The Hang Seng Index closed 1.7 percent softer at
22,906.67 on Thursday, weighed down by property and financials
due to fresh worries about monetary tightening and expansion of
property sector curbs. The China Enterprises Index of
the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 2.2 percent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.57
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI eased 0.20 percent at
0036 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* HSBC's asset management arm said cash
withdrawals by investors meant it was to close an India-focused
hedge fund run by high-profile manager Sanjiv Duggal and which
made strong returns last year. A spokesman for HSBC Global Asset
Management told Reuters on Thursday it was to close the India
Alpha fund, a long-short equity fund launched in 2007.
* Property group Hopewell Holdings Ltd posted a
471 percent rise in first-half net profit at HK$10.4 billion.
* Suning Appliance Co Ltd, China's top home
appliance retailer and a larger rival to GOME Electrical
Appliances Holding Ltd, plans to invest 20 billion
yuan ($3.21 billion) in logistics over the next three years, a
senior executive said on Thursday.
* Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Ltd
said its 45.5 percent owned Termbray Petro-king Oilfield
Services Ltd planned to raise up to HK$784 million in a separate
listing in Hong Kong.
* Anton Oilfield Services Group said it expected a
significant increase in profits attributable to the equity
holders of the company for the year ended December 2012 as
compared to a year ago, thanks to robust demand and as
operational efficiency improved.
* Property firm Hongkong Chinese Ltd said it
expected to record a loss for 12 months ended in December 2012
as compared to a profit in 2011 due to non-recurrence in 2012 of
significant fair value gains of investment property and higher
finance costs incurred by its associates.
* Cosmetic retailer Bonjour Holdings Ltd said it
recorded 29 percent year-on-year growth in retail sales during
the first seven days of Chinese New Year between February 10 and
16, while same stores sales grew 38 percent.