HONG KONG Feb 28 Hong Kong shares may start
higher on Thursday, trimming steep losses so far this this
month, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
reaffirmed his commitment to strong stimulus.
Bernanke, facing a congressional panel for a second day,
also downplayed signs of internal divisions, saying the policy
of quantitative easing has the support of a "significant
majority" of top central bank officials.
Sun Hung Kai Properties and Citic Pacific
are among companies expected to post corporate
earnings later in the day.
On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index edged up 0.3
percent to 22,577. The China Enterprises Index of the
top Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 0.4 percent.
The benchmarks are down 4.9 and 8.1 percent respectively so
far this month, the worst performance for both indices since May
2012.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 2 percent,
while South Korea's KOSPI was up 1.1 percent at 0100
GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Brazilian mining company Vale SA
expects moderate growth in the Chinese steel market in 2013, a
situation that should keep average prices close to current
levels, a company executive said. Vale posted
its first net loss in 10 years in the fourth quarter after
taking $5.66 billion in charges for underperforming mines and
other mills, a loss twice as big as expected.
* China Vanke Co Ltd, the country's biggest real
estate developer, is looking to extend its foreign investment
drive beyond the high-end U.S. market, as Beijing weighs new
measures to cool mainland property prices.
* Macau casino SJM Holdings Ltd, controlled by the
family of billionaire tycoon Stanley Ho, posted a 27 percent
increase in net profit for 2012.
* BYD Co Ltd, the Chinese car maker backed by U.S.
billionaire Warren Buffett, said on Wednesday its preliminary
net profit fell 94 percent in 2012 to 81 million yuan ($13
million) due to weak automobile demand in China.
* Hong Kong's dominant fixed-line telephone operator PCCW
Ltd said its 2012 net profit rose 3.5 percent to
HK$1.7 billion.
* Property developer Sino Land Co Ltd said its
first half underlying net profit jumped 80.5 percent to HK$4.5
billion.
* Electronic components manufacturer Wing Lee Holdings Ltd
said it would seek a separate listing of its
properties investment unit Wing Lee Property Investments Ltd
on the main board of the Hong Kong exchange by way of
introduction.
* Brightoil Petroleum (Holdings) Ltd said it
posted a first-half HK$871 million loss, against a HK$965
million profit a year ago, due to a challenging market
environment where demand and margin were poor.
* MicroPort Scientific Corporation said it
received regulatory approval from China's State Food and Drug
Administration to sell the WILLIS intracranial stent graft
system, which is used for the treatment of intracranial
aneurysms.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard
Pullin)