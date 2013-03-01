HONG KONG, March 1 Hong Kong shares could start
March higher on Friday after official data showed factory
activity in the mainland came in at its slowest pace in four
months, broadly in line with expectations.
China's February official purchasing managers' index (PMI)
came in at 50.1, slightly below a 50.2 Reuters poll consensus
and the 50.4 posted in January.
Sources told Reuters that China plans major bond market
reform to raise the money the ruling Communist Party needs for a
40 trillion yuan ($6.4 trillion) urbanisation programme to buoy
economic growth and close a chasm between the urban rich and
rural poor.
On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index climbed 2 percent to
23,020.3 points, cutting its February losses to 3 percent. The
China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in
Hong Kong rose 2.6 percent, but sank 5.7 percent last month.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.1
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 1.1 percent in
0048 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* China Life Insurance Co Ltd 601628.SS, the world's biggest
insurer by market value, said on Thursday that its full-year
2012 profit could be 40 percent less than it was in 2011.
* A healthy Hong Kong economy and ultra-low mortgage rates
could spur first-time buyer sales and cushion the blow of
tightening measures, the world's No. 2 property company by
market value Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd said on
Thursday. Sun Hung Kai reported fiscal first-half earnings that
beat forecasts, and lowered its sales target for this financial
year by 9 percent to HK$32 billion.
* China National Materials Co Ltd (SINOMA) expects
its 2012 net profit to drop substantially due to increasing
market competition and falling revenues at its cement equipment
and engineering business.
* Tencent Holdings, China's biggest online gaming
and social networking company, has set up a joint venture with
Indonesia's biggest media group PT Global Mediacom to
tap the country's growing social media market.
* MGM Resorts International says MGM China Holdings
is to adopt a regular distribution policy and intends
to make semi-annual distributions per year not exceeding 35
percent of its anticipated consolidated annual profits.
* Brazil's government is negotiating a partnership with
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec)
to finish work on two oil refineries, Brazil's energy minister
said on Thursday.
* Silver Wheaton Corp said it has struck a deal
with Vale SA to buy a portion of the gold
by-products stream from the iron ore miner for $1.9 billion.
* Brazil's Supreme Court will rule in the first half of this
year on whether iron ore miner Vale SA must pay an
estimated $15.2 billion in taxes on earnings from its operations
abroad, the president of the court said on Thursday.
* Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd, in response to media
reports on environmental protection of its Dexing Copper Mine,
said production was safe and the company had not been told to
suspend its operation.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen
Coates)