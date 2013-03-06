HONG KONG, March 6 Hong Kong shares could start
higher on Wednesday following Wall Street's record close on
signs of a strengthening U.S. economy and continued support from
the Federal Reserve with easy monetary policy.
The Dow Jones industrial average on Tuesday broke through
levels last seen in 2007 and as investors bet on continuing U.S.
recovery, buoyed by positive data for the services sector and
China's announcement of additional spending in 2013.
Power Assets, SOHO China and Hysan
Development are among companies due to post corporate
earnings later in the day.
On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index inched up 0.1 percent
to 22,560.5, while the China Enterprises Index of the
top Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 0.6 percent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 1.2
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.6 percent at
0040 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* China's money supply growth target of 13 percent in 2013
signals that policymakers do not want credit growth to be too
fast, People's Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on
Tuesday.
* CNOOC Ltd CEO says it will probably take 5-10
years to see a big step change in shale plays in China.
* Standard Chartered notched up a tenth
successive rise in annual profit, with a 1 percent gain that was
capped by the bank's big fine for breaking U.S. sanctions on
Iran and rising regulatory costs.
* Jiangxi Copper Company Ltd, China's top producer
of refined copper, sees the global copper market largely in
balance this year, with average prices at around $8,100 per
tonne, company chairman Li Baomin said on Tuesday.
* HSBC Holdings Plc has agreed to sell two
portfolios of consumer loans in the United States for $3.2
billion in cash as part of a strategy to slim down its U.S.
operations.
* A rise in profits from trading helped Glencore
offset lower prices in 2012, with net income
down by a quarter as the commodities group prepares to seal a
$34 billion takeover of miner Xstrata.
* Household product supplier Lisi Group (Holdings) Ltd
said it would buy department stores and supermarkets
operator in China's Ningbo City from its chairman Li Li Xin for
HK$892 million in new shares and convertible bonds.
* Furniture maker Kasen International Holdings Ltd
said it would experience a substantial decline in its net
profit for 2012 due to decrease in a one-off disposal gain and
losses from the relocation of a factory.
* Tech Pro Technology Development Ltd said it
expected to record a substantial loss for 2012 due to
substantial losses recorded in its electrolytic aluminum
capacitor segment.
* Birmingham International Holdings Ltd said it
expected to post an improvement in its profit for year ended in
June 2012 due to decreased impairment losses on intangible
assets, its efforts to reduce player expenses and generate
revenue on player disposals.(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Stephen Coates)