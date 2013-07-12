HONG KONG, July 12 Hong Kong shares could start
higher on Friday, tracking Wall Street gains after Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank will
keep a loose monetary policy for some time to lower the
unemployment rate.
On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index climbed 2.6 percent
to 21,353.7 points in its biggest daily gain since Jan. 2. The
China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in
Hong Kong surged 3.7 percent. On the week, they are now up 2.8
and 3.7 percent, respectively.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was flat, while
South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.5 percent at 0051 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Lenovo Group Ltd, the world's top PC vendor, has
no plans to issue bonds in the near term because it has
sufficient cash in hand and because of the volatility in global
markets, its chief financial officer said.
* A court has granted a unit of China Rongsheng Heavy
Industries approval to proceed with legal action to
reclaim a 630 million yuan ($103 million) security deposit a
week after China's biggest private shipbuilder asked for
financial help.
* Eight more cities in China, the world's biggest auto
market, are likely to announce policies restricting new vehicle
purchases, an official at the automakers association said, as
Beijing tries to control air pollution.
* China's banking regulator is considering including three
foreign banks among a list of two dozen domestic banks that
could be permitted to trade in a new government bond futures
pilot programme expected to be launched in September, three
sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
* Sa Sa International Holdings Ltd recorded a
year-on-year increase of 20.1 percent in turnover and 17 percent
increase in same store sales growth, due to growing demand for
cosmetics products and strengthened penetration in
non-traditional tourist areas.
* Belle International Holdings Ltd said its net
increase in the total number of retail outlets in mainland China
was 426 as at 30 June 2013, while it recorded a 0.5 percent
increase in same store sales growth for footwear business and
2.5 percent growth for sportswear business.
* Daphne International Holdings Ltd recorded a
13.7 percent year-on-year decline in same-store sales for the
second quarter ended 30 June 2013 due to weak consumer sentiment
and poor weather.
* Asia Cement (China) Holdings Corporation is
expected to record an increase of more than 100 percent
year-on-year in unaudited net profit for the six months ended 30
June 2013 due to increase in sales volume and the decrease in
coal cost compared with last year.(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)