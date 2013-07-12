HONG KONG, July 12 Hong Kong shares could start higher on Friday, tracking Wall Street gains after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank will keep a loose monetary policy for some time to lower the unemployment rate.

On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index climbed 2.6 percent to 21,353.7 points in its biggest daily gain since Jan. 2. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong surged 3.7 percent. On the week, they are now up 2.8 and 3.7 percent, respectively.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was flat, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.5 percent at 0051 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* Lenovo Group Ltd, the world's top PC vendor, has no plans to issue bonds in the near term because it has sufficient cash in hand and because of the volatility in global markets, its chief financial officer said.

* A court has granted a unit of China Rongsheng Heavy Industries approval to proceed with legal action to reclaim a 630 million yuan ($103 million) security deposit a week after China's biggest private shipbuilder asked for financial help.

* Eight more cities in China, the world's biggest auto market, are likely to announce policies restricting new vehicle purchases, an official at the automakers association said, as Beijing tries to control air pollution.

* China's banking regulator is considering including three foreign banks among a list of two dozen domestic banks that could be permitted to trade in a new government bond futures pilot programme expected to be launched in September, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

* Sa Sa International Holdings Ltd recorded a year-on-year increase of 20.1 percent in turnover and 17 percent increase in same store sales growth, due to growing demand for cosmetics products and strengthened penetration in non-traditional tourist areas.

* Belle International Holdings Ltd said its net increase in the total number of retail outlets in mainland China was 426 as at 30 June 2013, while it recorded a 0.5 percent increase in same store sales growth for footwear business and 2.5 percent growth for sportswear business.

* Daphne International Holdings Ltd recorded a 13.7 percent year-on-year decline in same-store sales for the second quarter ended 30 June 2013 due to weak consumer sentiment and poor weather.

* Asia Cement (China) Holdings Corporation is expected to record an increase of more than 100 percent year-on-year in unaudited net profit for the six months ended 30 June 2013 due to increase in sales volume and the decrease in coal cost compared with last year.(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)