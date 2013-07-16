HONG KONG, July 16 Hong Kong shares may start
modestly higher on Monday, tracking Wall Street gains with
weaker-than-forecast growth in U.S. retail sales likely to
further calm jitters that the Federal Reserve will reduce its
bond-buying stimulus anytime soon.
On Monday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 0.1 percent
at 21,303.31, hovering around one-month highs. The China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong rose 0.1 percent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.2
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.1 percent
at 0055 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Huaneng Power International's total
generation slipped 0.46 percent in the first six months from a
year ago due to the economic slowdown, China's largest
independent power producer said on Monday.
* Chinese construction gear maker Zoomlion Heavy Industry
Science and Technology Co Ltd has denied
accusations it spied on rival Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd
or was involved in the kidnapping of the son of
Sany's chairman.
* Chinese TV maker TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd
has submitted an application to the Hong Kong stock
exchange for the proposed spin-off and listing of wholly owned
subsidiary Tonly Holdings.
* Xiao Nan Guo Restaurants Holdings Ltd has agreed
to invest in Shanghai Huajing Agricultural Biotechnology Co Ltd,
which specialises in food preservation technology, to boost the
quality of its products.
* APT Satellite Holdings Ltd expects to record a
significant increase in first-half revenue and operating profit
due to revenue contribution from its new satellite Apstar 7.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)