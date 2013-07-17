HONG KONG, July 17 Hong Kong shares are expected
to start lower on Wednesday, with turnover to stay weak ahead of
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony in
Congress where he is due to defend the Fed's bond purchasing
programme.
State television reported late on Tuesday Chinese Premier Li
Keqiang as saying the government should not rush into changing
policy as long as economic growth stays within the official
comfort zone, although it needs to be vigilant about a sharper
slowdown.
On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index ended flat at
21,312.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.3 percent in anemic turnover,
some 30 percent below its average in the last 20 sessions.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.7
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.2 percent
at 0026 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* China's land prices are expected to rise further in the
third quarter this year after picking up in the second, the
Ministry of Land and Resources said on Tuesday, fuelling market
expectations that a rebound in home prices may be sustained.
* Profits at Chinese state-owned companies grew 7 percent to
1.11 trillion yuan ($180 billion) in the first six months of
this year, swinging back from a decline a year earlier but still
underscoring weak growth momentum in the world's second-biggest
economy, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on its
website.
* China is pushing hard for only limited restrictions on its
solar panel exports to the European Union, complicating talks
aimed at avoiding hefty tariffs on Chinese firms and a possible
trade war, a document obtained by Reuters showed on Tuesday.
* Haitong Securities , China's
second-largest listed brokerage, expects its first-half net
profit to rise 31.6 percent from a year earlier, it said in a
filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange after markets shut on
Tuesday.
* Datang Power , which operates
coal-fired electric power plants that supply electricity to
Beijing and industrial cities in northern China, said it expects
first half net profit to increase by 70 to 80 percent from a
year earlier, according to a filing to the Shanghai Stock
Exchange on Tuesday.
* China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), parent of Hong
Kong-listed CNOOC Ltd, signed its 200th
production-sharing contract with a foreign partner on Tuesday,
teaming up with BP to drill in the South China Sea.
* China's wheat crop has suffered more severely than
previously thought from frost in the growing period and rain
during the harvest, and import demand to compensate for the
damage could see the country eclipse Egypt as the world's top
buyer.