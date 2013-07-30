HONG KONG, July 30 Hong Kong shares will likely
trade in a recent range on Tuesday as investors mark time until
the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting and key
U.S. jobs data later in the week.
Huaneng Power and Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical
are among companies due to report their interim
earnings later in the day. A weak mainland Chinese market may
weigh on Hong Kong, with cash rates closely watched as the month
draws to a close.
On Monday, the Hang Seng Index slipped 0.5 percent to
21,850.15 points, staying in the same 300-point range for about
a week. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong fell 1.2 percent.
Elsewhere in Asia at 0035 GMT, Japan's Nikkei and
South Korea's KOSPI were each up 0.3 percent.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Foreign carmakers are reaping exorbitant profits selling
imported luxury cars in China and should face an anti-trust
investigation, the official Xinhua News Agency said, in what may
amount to a shot across the bow of foreign auto firms.
* Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday
it would buy from its parent company 22.01 percent of city gas
pipelines operator China Gas Holdings Limited for
HK$8.22 billion ($1.06 billion) to strengthen its position in
the Chinese natural gas sector.
* Hong Kong's securities regulator appointed a liquidator
and applied to a court to wind up China Metal Recycling
(Holdings) Ltd, the first time the watchdog has used
its powers to try to force a listed company into liquidation.
* China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), parent of PetroChina
, said on Monday it had raised its overseas oil and gas
equity output by 6.5 percent in the first half of 2013 versus a
year ago, with output in Kazakhstan and Iraq exceeding targets.
* Wynn Macau Ltd said it reached an agreement with
Leighton Contractors (Asia) Limited for the construction works
for its Cotai project, involving construction of an integrated
luxury resort containing a casino, hotel and other facilities,
for a guaranteed maximum price of HK$20 billion.
* Wynn Macau Ltd said its net prot attributable
to owners of the company amounted to $227.3 million for the
three months ended in June, up from $220.6 million the same
period in 2012.
* Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited said it
expects its net profit attributable to the equity holders of the
company to record a loss of 2.35 billion yuan for the half of
2013 due to losses in exchange rates and a decline of in the
sale price of coal.
* Shangri-la Asia Ltd said it expects to see a
material decline in profit for the six months of 2013 due to a
decline in operating profit of its hotels in China and an
increase in pre-opening expenses for hotels.
* 361 Degrees International Limited said its same
store sales for the second quarter fell 0.8 percent while the
retail channel inventory at June 30 represented about 4.4 months
