HONG KONG Aug 2 Hong Kong shares face a steady
start on Friday, with high dividend companies in focus after
positive U.S. factory data prodded U.S. Treasuries to a near
two-year high.
On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index ended up 0.9 percent
at 22,088.8 points and is up 0.5 percent on the week. The China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong rose 0.7 percent, but is still down 0.3 percent this week.
Elsewhere in Asia at 0103 GMT, Japan's Nikkei was up
1.6 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.6
percent.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Oil major Royal Dutch Shell and China's CNOOC Ltd
announced a new production-sharing contract on
Thursday to explore for oil and gas in the South China Sea.
* Ports-to-telecoms conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa Ltd
, owned by Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing, reported on
Thursday better-than-expected first-half profits, buoyed by a
solid performance in European infrastructure and telecoms
investments.
* Weak property sales at conglomerate Cheung Kong (Holdings)
Ltd, controlled by Asia's richest man, Li Ka-shing,
confirmed that a series of tightening steps is weighing on
company profits and taking the heat out of one of the world's
most expensive real estate markets.
* Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd said it
won a 99-year leasehold tender for a residential land parcel at
Tampines Avenue 10 in eastern Singapore for S$289.7 million as
it strengthens its position in the real estate market in
Singapore.
* Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd said contracted
sales for July rose 25.3 percent year on year to 2.97 billion
yuan.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Eric
Meijer)