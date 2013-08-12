HONG KONG Aug 12 Hong Kong shares may start the
week higher on Monday, after China new bank loans and money
supply data for July came in higher than expected despite a fall
in a broad measure of liquidity.
Chinese banks made 699.9 million yuan ($114.3 billion) worth
of new yuan loans in July, higher than a forecast of 665 billion
yuan, data released after markets shut last Friday showed.-
Broad M2 money supply grew 14.5 percent last month from a
year earlier, better than a consensus estimate for a 14.1
percent rise.
Foxconn International, CLP Holdings, TCL
Communication and Prudential are among
companies due to report corporate earnings later in the day.
Last Friday, the Hang Seng Index rose 0.7 percent to
21,807.6 points, while the China Enterprises Index of
the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 1.2 percent.
Elsewhere in Asia at 0051 GMT, Japan's Nikkei was
down 0.7 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.7
percent.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Li Ning Co Ltd, China's best known sportswear
firm backed by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital, on
Monday reported a smaller-than-expected first-half loss, after
efforts to clean up inventory and restructure its operations.
* Russia's government should consider creating state
aluminium stocks which could help the country's metals giant
Rusal by supporting global prices, deputy
prime minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Friday.
* Chinese solar power producer GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd
said on Friday it expected to post a loss for the
first half of 2013 and the loss would widen from HK$330 million
it reported for the year-ago period.
* China's biggest energy firm PetroChina will join
Exxon Mobil in developing Iraq's giant West Qurna
oilfield and is in talks with Lukoil to buy into a
second project at the field, industry sources said on Friday.
* HSBC has named Stephen Williams as head
of capital financing for Asia Pacific, a new role that
encompasses all of the bank's capital markets and deal execution
capabilities for clients in the region, according to a memo
obtained by Reuters on Friday.
* Sports shoes maker Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd
said its net consolidated operating revenue for July
amounted to $629.4 million, bringing the net consolidated
accumulative operating revenue for the first seven months of
2013 to $4.33 billion.
* Maanshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd said Su Jiangang
has resigned as chairman of the company with effect from August
9 due to other work engagements.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)