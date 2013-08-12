HONG KONG Aug 12 Hong Kong shares may start the week higher on Monday, after China new bank loans and money supply data for July came in higher than expected despite a fall in a broad measure of liquidity.

Chinese banks made 699.9 million yuan ($114.3 billion) worth of new yuan loans in July, higher than a forecast of 665 billion yuan, data released after markets shut last Friday showed.-

Broad M2 money supply grew 14.5 percent last month from a year earlier, better than a consensus estimate for a 14.1 percent rise.

Foxconn International, CLP Holdings, TCL Communication and Prudential are among companies due to report corporate earnings later in the day.

Last Friday, the Hang Seng Index rose 0.7 percent to 21,807.6 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 1.2 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia at 0051 GMT, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.7 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.7 percent.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* Li Ning Co Ltd, China's best known sportswear firm backed by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital, on Monday reported a smaller-than-expected first-half loss, after efforts to clean up inventory and restructure its operations.

* Russia's government should consider creating state aluminium stocks which could help the country's metals giant Rusal by supporting global prices, deputy prime minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Friday.

* Chinese solar power producer GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd said on Friday it expected to post a loss for the first half of 2013 and the loss would widen from HK$330 million it reported for the year-ago period.

* China's biggest energy firm PetroChina will join Exxon Mobil in developing Iraq's giant West Qurna oilfield and is in talks with Lukoil to buy into a second project at the field, industry sources said on Friday.

* HSBC has named Stephen Williams as head of capital financing for Asia Pacific, a new role that encompasses all of the bank's capital markets and deal execution capabilities for clients in the region, according to a memo obtained by Reuters on Friday.

* Sports shoes maker Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd said its net consolidated operating revenue for July amounted to $629.4 million, bringing the net consolidated accumulative operating revenue for the first seven months of 2013 to $4.33 billion.

* Maanshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd said Su Jiangang has resigned as chairman of the company with effect from August 9 due to other work engagements.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)