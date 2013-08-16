HONG KONG Aug 16 Hong Kong shares may start
weaker on Friday, trimming weekly gains, tracking weakness in
Asia as U.S. Treasury yields soared to two-year highs on
re-emerging fears that the Federal Reserve could start paring
back stimulus as soon as next month.
On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index ended flat at
22,539.3 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.2 percent. On the week,
they are now up 3.4 and 6.3 percent, respectively.
Elsewhere in Asia at 0100 GMT, Japan's Nikkei was
down 1.1 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.7
percent.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* L'Oreal OREP.PA, the world's largest cosmetics group, has
offered to acquire Chinese skincare company Magic Holdings
International for HK$6,538 million ($840 million). The
offer represents a 25 percent premium to last closing price of
the Hong Kong-listed facial mask maker.
* Rusal, the world's largest aluminium producer,
is expected to report a recurring net loss of $142 million in
the second quarter, against a profit of $19 million in the
previous three months, a Reuters poll of seven banks and
brokerages showed on Thursday.
* China Merchants Bank Co Ltd said on
Thursday it had received approval from the China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC) for an H-share rights issue.
* Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd , which
produces and sells cement and clinker in China, said its first
half net profit rose 4.3 percent to 3.1 billion yuan.
* China Mobile Ltd, the world's biggest mobile
carrier by subscribers, said its talks with Apple Inc
have been progressing smoothly and both sides are positive about
reaching a possible agreement, Chairman Xi Guohua said on
Thursday.
* China Aoyuan Property Group Ltd said its first
half net profit rose to 348.3 million yuan from 283.7 million
yuan the year earlier while contracted sales for January-June
period rose 62 percent year on year to 3.741 billion yuan.
* Chinese department store operator Maoye International
Holdings Limited said its first half net profit fell
14.9 percent year on year to 398.3 million yuan due to a
slowdown in China's economy, weak consumption growth and the
impact from e-commerce.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Eric
Meijer)