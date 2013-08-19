HONG KONG, August 19 Hong Kong shares could
start lower on Monday tracking weakness on Wall Street and
following losses in previous sessions as investors await further
direction from U.S. and European data.
On Friday, the Hang Seng Index ended down 0.1 percent
at 22,517.8 points. The China Enterprises Index of the
top Chinese listings in Hong Kong edged up 0.1 percent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.2
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.4 percent
at 0102 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* China's Ministry of Public Security and a cabinet-level
research centre are preparing to investigate IBM Corp,
Oracle Corp and EMC Corp over security issues,
the official Shanghai Securities News said on Friday. It comes
as Beijing probes Western drugmakers over allegations of bribery
and over-pricing.
* Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group, which is
preparing for an initial public offering in Hong Kong, has
bought a minority stake in online shopping company ShopRunner,
the Financial Times reported on Friday.
* Chinese brokerage Everbright Securities Co Ltd
faced tough sanctions from regulators as it apologised for a
glitch in its computer systems that caused a spike of more than
5 percent in domestic stock indexes last week.
* Rusal on Monday posted a net loss of $439
million for the first half of 2013, with a Q2 recurring net loss
at $208 million.
* Hong Kong-listed Netdragon Websoft Inc said on
Friday it will drop plans to list its appstore unit 91 Wireless
after selling it to China's top search engine Baidu Inc
for $1.85 billion, the biggest acquisition deal in China's IT
sector.
* Hutchison Whampoa Ltd, controlled by Asia's
richest man Li Ka-shing, has received at least seven offers for
its Hong Kong supermarkets business, ParknShop, people familiar
with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
* China Merchants Bank Co Ltd , a
leading retail bank in China, said its first half net profit
rose 12.4 percent to 26.3 billion yuan.
* Swire Pacific Ltd said on Friday Christopher
Pratt will retire as chairman of the company and its units,
Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, Swire Properties
Limited and Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company
Limited (HAECO).
* Parkson Retail Group Ltd, which operates a
network of department stores across China, posted a 38 percent
drop in first half net profit at 324.7 million yuan.
* Hong Kong-listed China Resources Land Ltd on
Friday bid 10.9 billion yuan ($1.8 billion) to buy a commercial
site at a $45 billion financial centre the Chinese government is
building in the southern boom town of Shenzhen.
* Ethiopia signed an $800 million deal with China's ZTE
on Sunday to expand mobile phone infrastructure and
introduce a high-speed 4G broadband network in the capital Addis
Ababa and a 3G service throughout the rest of the country.
* Mining investor Chaoyue Group Ltd said it would
buy a Chinese stainless steel and copper products producer from
a third party, Chung Ming Metal Resources Holdings Limited, for
HK$10 billion as it expands its investment portfolio. The deal
will be settled by a combination of cash, issue of new shares
and convertible bonds. Trading the shares will resume on Monday.
* Shopping mall developer Renhe Commercial Holdings Co Ltd
said it expected to record a loss for the first half
of 2013 as compared to a profit a year ago, due to a decrease in
net valuation gain on investment properties.