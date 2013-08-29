HONG KONG Aug 29 Hong Kong shares are set to
open higher on Thursday, recovering from multi-week lows after
Wall Street rebounded overnight, though investors are likely to
remain cautious over possible U.S.-led military action against
Syria over the next week.
On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index ended down 1.6
percent at 21,524.65, its lowest closing since July 22. The
China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in
Hong Kong fell 2.2 percent to its lowest since Aug. 9.
In early Asia trade, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.4
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI tacked on 0.7 percent
at 0047 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the
world's biggest insurer by market capitalization, posted a 68
percent increase in first-half net profit, above analysts'
forecasts, on stronger investment returns and fewer impairments.
* China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd ,
which is the country's seventh-largest listed bank, said its
first half net profit rose 20.4 percent to 22.9 billion yuan.
* Dairy products maker China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd
posted a 16 percent rise in first half net profit to 749.5
million yuan.
* Agricultural Bank of China will see
its stock of non-performing loans stabilise in the second half
of the year, which will push its non-performing loan ratio down,
Song Xianping, the bank's director of risk management, said.
* Container shipping operator China Shipping Container Lines
Co Ltd (CSCL) posted a 1.3 billion yuan
loss for the first half of 2013.
* PetroChina's 120,000-barrel-per-day subsidiary
refinery in northwestern region of Xinjiang is undergoing a
major overhaul that will end in late September, two industry
officials said on Wednesday.
* Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd
, China's second-largest construction
equipment maker, said its first half net profit fell 48 percent
at 2.9 billion yuan.
* China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd
said its first half net profit rose 23 percent at 8.8 billion
yuan.
* Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd , China's
biggest copper producer, said its first half net profit fell 52
percent at 1.24 billion yuan.