HONG KONG, Sept 3 Hong Kong shares could extend
its recent gains on Tuesday, with retail stocks likely to
benefit after July retail sales rose 9.5 percent in value from a
year ago.
Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a provisional HK$40
billion ($5.16 billion) in July, up 8.9 percent by volume,
figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed on
Monday.
On Monday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 2 percent at
22,175.3 points in its best day since Aug. 12. The China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong rose 2.3 percent to its best close in one week.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 2.3
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.4 percent at
0040 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* China Molybdenum said late on Monday that
Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining and Sumitomo Corp
have waived their right to match the Chinese miner's
$820 million bid for Rio Tinto's stake in the Northparkes copper
mine.
* China oil construction company Wison Engineering Services
Co Ltd, which counts PetroChina
among its major customers said its controlling shareholder Hua
Bangsong "is assisting relevant authorities" in China who are
conducting an investigation after sharp falls in Wison's share
price.
* Sinopec Corp, Asia's largest refiner, started
operating a major commercial crude oil storage base in northern
China on Sunday, the parent company said on Monday, nine months
behind an earlier schedule.
* China National Materials Co Ltd said its
Shanghai-listed unit Sinoma International Engineering Co Ltd
would buy a 59.09 percent stake of Hazemag & EPR
GmbH from Schmidt, Kranz & Co. Gesellschaft mit beschränkter
Haftung for 104 million euros as the unit aims to expand its
mining equipment business.
* Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd said its
contracted sales for the month of August amounted to 3.56
billion yuan, a month-on-month increase of 20 percent.
* China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd said Wu Wennan has
been appointed as Chief Financial Officer with effect from
September 1, replacing Wu Jingshui who will remain an executive
director of the company.