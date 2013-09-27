HONG KONG, Sept 27 Hong Kong shares may struggle
to make headway on Friday, likely hamstrung by worries over a
budget impasse in the United States and ongoing uncertainty
about the Federal Reserve's policy outlook.
China will allow banks to price loans based on market-based
benchmark rates and will allow banks to launch certificates of
deposit soon, the central bank said on Thursday. No time frame
was given.
On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index ended down 0.4
percent at 23,125 points, hovering in the same range for a third
day. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong fell 0.5 percent.
On the week, they are down 1.6 and 2.2 percent, respectively
- their first weekly loss since the week that ended Aug. 30,
2013.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.2
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.3 percent at
0048 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd, a top
packaging supplier in China, said its full year profit rose 9.9
percent.
* SOHO China Limited said it had succeeded in the
tender for a piece of land for commercial and financial use in
the Lize Financial Business District of Beijing for 1.922
billion yuan, representing an average land cost of 15,500 yuan
per square meter.
* Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited said it
would issue 400 million new shares to the Malaysian
government-backed Mount Reskit Investments Limited at HK$2.95
each, a 5.1 percent discount to its previous close, raising
HK$1.18 billion for general working capital.
* Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Limited said one
of its units has successfully tendered for a land in Hangzhou
for 1.785 billion yuan. The land will be developed into office
buildings, a shopping mall and street shops.
* Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd said
its unit has entered into a collaborative agreement with
Guangzhou Boji Pharmaceutical Biology Technology Inc. Boji
agreed to transfer all proprietary rights in relation to the
technology of Pidotimod injection and carrying out phase II and
III clinical trials on the new drug to Sichuan.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)