HONG KONG Oct 3 Hong Kong shares may start
slightly weaker on Thursday as the U.S. government shutdown
dragged on, keeping the mood subdued with investors reluctant to
take on fresh positions.
A meeting between President Barack Obama and congressional
leaders produced nothing but blame and counter-blame, dimming
hopes of an early end to the impasse. Another fight over the
debt ceiling still looms.
On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index ended up 0.6
percent at 22,984.5 points, while the China Enterprises Index
of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.2
percent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.3
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was flat at 0040 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Hutchison Whampoa has asked EU competition
regulators to approve its proposed takeover of Telefonica's
02 Ireland business, which would make it the second
largest mobile telecoms operator in Ireland.
* Tencent Holdings Ltd, China's largest Internet
company by revenue, said it is part of a consortium that will
seek for a China banking licence for online transactions and has
no plans to apply for a banking licence itself.
* Guangzhou R&F Properties said contracted sales
for September totalled 4.3 billion yuan ($694 million), up 64
percent from a year earlier.
* Timber products processor and distributor Greenheart Group
Ltd, a unit of insolvent Chinese forestry company
Sino-Forest Corp, said it has appointed Eddie Wang
Tong Sai as chairman, and Paul Jeremy Brough as the interim CEO.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)