HONG KONG Oct 10 Hong Kong shares may stay
range-bound on Thursday, as hopes of a break in the U.S. fiscal
standoff hung in the balance ahead of another meeting between
Republican and Democrat policymakers.
A batch of official China economic data could start to
appear this week: September figures for money supply and loan
growth are due by Oct. 15, trade data on Oct. 12, inflation on
Oct. 14, with third quarter GDP due Oct. 18.
On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index ended down 0.6
percent at 23,034 points, while the China Enterprises Index
of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.3
percent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.6
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.2 percent at
0101 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Lenovo Group held on to its position in the
latest quarter as the world's No. 1 personal computer maker
despite a drastic dip in its core Chinese market, according to
figures published by tech research firm Gartner on Wednesday.
* CP Lotus Group, a unit of Thailand's CP Group,
is not involved in the potential acquisition of Hong Kong
billionaire Li Ka-shing's ParkNShop supermarket business, it
said on Wednesday, contradicting rumours that had lifted its
shares.
* Hong Kong-based cosmetic retailer Sa Sa International
Holdings Ltd said sales during China's Golden Week
break were lower than its expectations, as some mainland Chinese
tourists ditched Hong Kong for other holiday destinations.
* PSA Peugeot Citroen said it is in talks on
potential new overseas partnerships, after a Chinese newspaper
reported that Dongfeng Motor Co may buy a 30 percent
stake.
* China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd said it would issue
third tranche of super and short-term commercial paper for 2013
totalling 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion).
* Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd said
application for clinical trial approval of its first
self-developed oncology drug Pirotinib was accepted by China
Food and Drug Administration. The company is evaluating
possibility of filing for FDA application in the United States
and has made application for the international patent rights.
* Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd
said it would buy 60 percent of Chancheng Hospital, a 3A Class
hospital located in Foshan in Guangdong Province, for up to 693
million yuan, to further strengthen its healthcare services.(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)