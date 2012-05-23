BRIEF-Bubs Australia says nicholas Simms has been appointed as CEO
* nicholas simms has been appointed chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG May 23 Hong Kong shares fell one percent at the open on Wednesday, with the benchmark giving up its weak gains from the previous session as the tech sector is expected to struggle and investors again focus on euro zone debt worries.
The Hang Seng index opened at 18,842.32. The China Enterprises index fell 1.9 percent.
DUBAI, June 7 A preliminary investigation has confirmed that Qatar's state news agency was hacked, and false statements attributed to the country's ruler were posted that helped ignite a rift with other Gulf states, the Qatari foreign ministry said on Wednesday.