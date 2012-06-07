HONG KONG, June 7 Hong Kong shares ended up on
Thursday for a third straight day, tracking the bounce in
regional markets, as investors bought into beaten-down blue
chips on growing hopes for monetary stimulus from central banks
and signs that European policymakers are closer to a solution to
help Spain's ailing banks.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.9 percent to 18,678.29.
The China Enterprises index of top locally listed
mainland firms ended the day up 0.4 percent.
On the mainland, worries about a slowing economy kept
domestic markets on the backfoot with the Shanghai Composite
down 0.7 percent while the large-cap focused CSI300
fell 0.6 percent.
HIGHLIGHTS
* Wharf Holdings, which owns commercial property
throughout Hong Kong, extended its strong run, rising another
4.9 percent that brought its weekly gain to 6.3 percent.
Brokerages including Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Merrill
Lynch have taken a positive view of the company's recent
agreement with the Hong Kong government to renew a land lease,
calling it a development that removes a "major overhang."
* Hopes of pro-growth policies lifted cyclical sectors such
as materials and mining, with Cosco Pacific the
biggest gainer on the Hang Seng behind Wharf. Cosco shares ended
the day up 3.6 percent.
* There was no respite for shares of China Shenhua
which continued their fall this week dropping another 1.8
percent to a near-three-year low. Shenhua shares were the most
actively traded of benchmark constituents in Hong Kong.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)