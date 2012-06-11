HONG KONG, June 11 Hong Kong shares are set to jump 2.6 percent on Monday following Chinese economic data released at the weekend that was not as bad as some had feared, as well as a bailout plan for Spain's banks, raising the appetite for risky assets.

The Hang Seng index was set to open 476.5 points higher at 18,978.88. The China Enteprises index of top locally listed firms was indicated to open up 2.7 percent.

(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)