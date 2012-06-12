US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
HONG KONG, June 12 Hong Kong shares are set to open lower on Tuesday as a pullback in global markets on worries about the euro zone trumps the better-than-expected new loans data for May from Chinese banks.
The Hang Seng index was set to open down 1.2 percent at 18,719.89 while the China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open down 1.4 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by John Mair)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.