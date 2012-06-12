HONG KONG, June 12 Hong Kong shares are set to open lower on Tuesday as a pullback in global markets on worries about the euro zone trumps the better-than-expected new loans data for May from Chinese banks.

The Hang Seng index was set to open down 1.2 percent at 18,719.89 while the China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open down 1.4 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by John Mair)