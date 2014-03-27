BRIEF-Black Peony Group to pay cash div 1.07 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.07 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
SHANGHAI, March 27 Hong Kong shares fell on Wednesday as investors staged a sell-off of index tech heavyweight Tencent Holdings after U.S-listed peers declined.
The Hang Seng Index ended down 0.3 percent at 21,834.5, though the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.2 percent.
Shares in Internet giant Tencent fell 6.3 percent after the company announced it was buying a 28 percent stake in South Korean mobile gaming firm CJ Games for $500 million.
Shares in CITIC Pacific gained 13 percent after its parent CITIC Group agreed to inject its main operating arm into the Hong Kong-listed unit. (Reporting by Natalie Thomas; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Says it will pay 3 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares, as FY 2016 dividend payment