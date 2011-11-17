* Day-ahead base 48.96 euros/MWh, down 7.33 euros
* Cal-12 base 53.60 euros/Mwh, down 0.45 euros
MADRID Nov 17 Iberian wholesale power
prices halted a four-day rally on Thursday on forecasts wind
power would recover from a recent lull and force expensive coal-
and gas-fired generators to lie idle.
National grid operator REE estimated wind parks in
Spain, which accounts for 85 percent of demand in the Iberian
Electricity Market (Mibel), would step up output to 6,485
megawatts from 2,129 MW.
The Mibel's spot exchange, OMIE, set the pool price for the
day ahead at 48.96 euros ($66.24) per megawatt-hour after a
daily auction to match offers by generators and bids from
distributors.
The rate fixed on Wednesday for Thursday was 56.29
euros/MWh, the highest for two weeks.
Looking ahead, Saturday baseload was heard changing hands at
47.25 euros/MWh in over-the-counter dealing, which indicated the
market expected the day-ahead rate to fall on Friday.
The pool often falls on Fridays due to an expected drop in
demand over the coming weekend.
Also in the OTC market, 2012 baseload was reported trading
down 0.45 euros on the day to 53.60 euros/MWh.
Seven out of Spain's eight nuclear power plants were working
normally and generating a total of 6,192 MW, or 17.8 percent of
domestic demand, data from REE and the CSN regulator showed.
-- For more prices click on
-- For up to date demand and wind energy generation data, see
Red Electrica's web page www.ree.es/index_de.html
-- For more details of nuclear power stations, visit the
regulator's web site www.csn.es
-- For more details of the pool, see market operator OMIE's web
page here
-- For the futures market, see Portuguese operator OMIP's web
page www.omip.pt
($1 = 0.739 Euros)
(Reporting By Martin Roberts)