MADRID Nov 22 - Iberian benchmark
wholesale power prices extended prior falls on Tuesday as strong
winds and heavy rain cut the grid's dependence on costly coal-
and gas-fired plants.
OMIE, the Iberian Electricity Market's (Mibel) spot arm,
fixed the widely watched "pool" price at 47.39 euros ($63.82)
per megawatt-hour for the day ahead, declining from 48.53 euros
set on Monday for Tuesday.
National grid operator REE predicted wind parks in
Spain, which accounts for about 85 percent of volume traded in
Mibel, would boost output to as much as 6,266 megawatts on
Wednesday from 4,337 MW.
Official data released on Tuesday showed Spanish hydropower
reserves rose after heavy rain in the past week, which has
caused flooding in several parts of the country.
Seven of Spain's eight nuclear power stations were working
normally and producing 6,496 MW between them, or 18.8 percent of
domestic demand, according to data from the CSN nuclear
regulator and REE.
-- For more prices click on
-- For up to date demand and wind energy generation data, see
Red Electrica's web page www.ree.es/index_de.html
-- For more details of nuclear power stations, visit the
regulator's web site www.csn.es
-- For more details of the pool, see market operator OMIE's web
page here
-- For the futures market, see Portuguese operator OMIP's web
page www.omip.pt
($1 = 0.7425 euros)
(Reporting By Martin Roberts; Editing by Alison Birrane)