MADRID Nov 24 - Iberian wholesale power
prices climbed on Thursday due to short supplies of wind power
forcing costly coal- and gas-fired plants to work harder while
falling temperatures were seen boosting demand.
Wind farms in Spain, which accounts for some 85 percent of
volume in the Iberian Electricity Market (Mibel), were meeting
5.8 percent of domestic demand for power, or far below an
average of 15.9 percent for the past year.
Spain's Met Office forecast that overnight minimum
temperatures in the Peninsula's largest city, Madrid, would fall
to 3 degrees Celsius by Sunday from 6 degrees on Thursday.
The Mibel's spot unit Omel fixed the closely watched "pool"
price for the day ahead at 53.71 euros ($71.56) per
megawatt-hour, up from a rate of 51.69 euros set on Wednesday
for Thursday.
Looking ahead, the pool often declines on Fridays due to a
predictable drop in demand over the coming weekend.
However, weekend baseload traded over the counter at 52.55
euros/MWh, suggesting dealers did not expect the day ahead rate
to change much at Friday's OMIE auction.
Also in the OTC market, the calendar year 2012 contract was
quoted at 52.90/53.10 euros/MWh, compared to 52.95/53.20 euros
on Wednesday.
Seven of Spain's eight nuclear power stations were running
normally and providing 6,498 megawatts in all, or 18.9 percent
of Spanish demand, according to REE and the CSN regulator.
($1 = 0.7506 euros)
(Reporting By Martin Roberts)