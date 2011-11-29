* Day-ahead base 54.59 euros/MWh, up 1.29 euros
MADRID Nov 29 - Iberian wholesale power
prices rose on Tuesday in widely watched prompt dealing due to
prospects that falling supplies of wind power would force more
expensive coal- and gas-driven generators into use.
National grid operator REE predicted wind farms in
Spain would cut production to as little as 1,117 megawatts later
in the day, from 3,678 MW at mid-afternoon.
The closely watched "pool" price was fixed for the day ahead
by OMIE, the Iberian Electricity Market's (Mibel) spot exchange,
at 54.59 euros ($72.80) per megawatt-hour for Spain and
Portugal, up from 53.30 euros on Monday.
Looking ahead, Thursday baseload traded at 49.65 euros/MWh
on the OMIP futures exchange, which suggested the market
expected the day-ahead price to fall on Wednesday morning. That
would be consistent with producers' forecasts wind power will
rise on Thursday.
The benchmark calendar year 2012 futures contract meanwhile
edged down 0.17 euro to 52.73 euros/MWh.
Also bolstering prompt prices was a lack of cheap nuclear
power due to the 1,000 MW Asco II plant refuelling. It is due
back in late December.
Spain's seven other nuclear power stations were meanwhile
working normally and providing 6,513 MW, or 17.7 percent of
demand, according to data from REE and the CSN watchdog.
In other news, official data showed hydropower reserves fell
in Spain last week, which is also supportive of prompt power
prices.
($1 = 0.7499 euros)
(Reporting By Martin Roberts; editing by Keiron Henderson)