MADRID Nov 29 - Iberian wholesale power prices rose on Tuesday in widely watched prompt dealing due to prospects that falling supplies of wind power would force more expensive coal- and gas-driven generators into use.

National grid operator REE predicted wind farms in Spain would cut production to as little as 1,117 megawatts later in the day, from 3,678 MW at mid-afternoon.

The closely watched "pool" price was fixed for the day ahead by OMIE, the Iberian Electricity Market's (Mibel) spot exchange, at 54.59 euros ($72.80) per megawatt-hour for Spain and Portugal, up from 53.30 euros on Monday.

Looking ahead, Thursday baseload traded at 49.65 euros/MWh on the OMIP futures exchange, which suggested the market expected the day-ahead price to fall on Wednesday morning. That would be consistent with producers' forecasts wind power will rise on Thursday.

The benchmark calendar year 2012 futures contract meanwhile edged down 0.17 euro to 52.73 euros/MWh.

Also bolstering prompt prices was a lack of cheap nuclear power due to the 1,000 MW Asco II plant refuelling. It is due back in late December.

Spain's seven other nuclear power stations were meanwhile working normally and providing 6,513 MW, or 17.7 percent of demand, according to data from REE and the CSN watchdog.

In other news, official data showed hydropower reserves fell in Spain last week, which is also supportive of prompt power prices.

