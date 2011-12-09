* Day-ahead base 57.06 euros/MWh, up 3.48 euros

* Weakening winds also bolster prices

MADRID Dec 8 - Iberian wholesale power prices for spot delivery posted an unusual pre-weekend rise on Friday to their highest level for six weeks due to forecasts temperatures would fall and demand would rise.

National grid operator REE predicted demand for electricity in Spain, which accounts for 85 percent of volume in the Iberian Electricity Market (Mibel), would rise to 638 gigawatt-hours on Saturday from 624 GWh on Friday.

Daytime temperatures in the Peninsula's biggest city, Madrid, were meanwhile due to fall to 9 degrees Celsius from 11, according to the Spanish Met Office.

Demand usually falls from Friday to Saturday due to businesses closing for the weekend, but this week many in Spain and Portugal took a long weekend after a public holiday on Thursday.

The Mibel's spot unit, OMIE, set the closely observed day-ahead "pool" price at 57.06 euros ($75.96) per megawatt-hour, up from 53.58 euros on Thursday and its highest since it set a rate of 59.82 euros for Nov. 4.

Also driving prices were REE estimates wind power would weaken to 2,040 MW on Saturday from a peak of 3,439 megawatts on Friday.

Seven of Spain's eight nuclear power stations were working normally and generating 6,539 MW, enough to meet 18.2 percent of domestic demand, data from REE and the CSN watchdog showed.

-- For more prices click on -- For up to date demand and wind energy generation data, see Red Electrica's web page www.ree.es/index_de.html -- For more details of nuclear power stations, visit the regulator's web site www.csn.es -- For more details of the pool, see market operator OMIE's web page here -- For the futures market, see Portuguese operator OMIP's web page www.omip.pt ($1 = 0.7512 euros) (Reporting By Martin Roberts; Editing by Alison Birrane)