MADRID, Jan 23 Iberian wholesale power prices for prompt delivery posted mild gains on Monday amid predictions wind power would ease and make costlier coal- and gas-fired plants work harder.

National grid operator REE estimated wind generators in Spain, which accounts for 85 percent of the Iberian Electricity Market (Mibel), would cut production to 3,454 megawatts by peak hour on Tuesday from 6,458 MW at the same time on Monday.

OMIE, the Mibel's spot exchange, fixed the "pool" price for the day ahead in Spain and Portugal at 53.15 euros ($68.67) per megawatt-hour, up 0.32 euro from the rate it set on Sunday for Monday.

Supporting prices were predictions by REE that demand in Spain would rise to 762 gigawatt-hours on Tuesday from 744 GWh as daytime temperatures are forecast to fall.

Holding prices down was ample supply of nuclear power, with all eight of Spain's reactors on line since Friday after weeks of interruptions for refuelling.

Data from REE and the CSN safety watchdog showed Spain's plants were generating 7,452 MW between them, or 20.6 percent of domestic demand.

No more refuelling halts are due until May. ($1 = 0.7740 euros) (Reporting by Martin Roberts, editing by William Hardy)