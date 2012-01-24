* Spain day-ahead base 56.80 euros/MWh, up 3.65 euros

* Wind power seen rebounding on Thursday

* Hydro output far below average

MADRID, Jan 24 Iberian prompt power prices rose for the third straight day in wholesale dealing on Tuesday due to forecasts wind power would continue to decline and make the grid more reliant on relatively expensive coal- and gas-fired generators.

National grid operator REE predicted production by Spanish wind parks would drop to as low as 1,500 megawatts on Wednesday from 4,169 MW on Tuesday afternoon.

Wind power accounted for 11.6 percent of Spain's generating mix, which was below a 2011 average of 16 percent.

The Iberian Electricity Market's (Mibel) spot exchange, OMIE, set the widely watched "pool" price for the day ahead at 56.80 euros ($74.11) per megawatt-hour, up from a rate of 53.15 euros set on Monday for Tuesday.

Looking ahead, producers expect wind power to rebound on Thursday, a factor which will weigh on the day-ahead price on Wednesday.

Also driving prices higher was weak output of cheap hydropower, which met just 2.6 percent of demand, or much less than an average of 11 percent for 2011 as a whole.

Hydropower production is unlikely to rise in the near term because official data on Tuesday showed reserves continued a slide under way for six months due to persistent scant rainfall.

Keeping a lid on prices was abundant supplies of nuclear power, with data from REE and the CSN watchdog showing all eight reactors in Spain working at full power and producing 7,486 MW between them, or 20.8 percent of demand. ($1 = 0.7665 euros) (Reporting by Martin Roberts; Editing by Alison Birrane)