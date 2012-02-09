* Weather cold but not severe

* Economic slump further weakens demand

* Pool may ease on Friday

MADRID, Feb 9 Iberian power prices retraced some prior gains on Thursday due to forecasts that stronger winds would displace costly coal- and gas-burning plants from the generating mix while demand driven by a cold snap was seen easing.

The Iberian Electricity Market's (Mibel) spot arm, OMIE, set the widely observed "pool" price for Friday at 56.86 euros ($75.36) per megawatt-hour, down 1.69 euros on the day and some 3 percent shy of a year-to-date high of 58.65 euros.

Economic slowing and milder weather than in France and Germany have kept demand in Spain below record levels which have made day-ahead prices soar in its northern neighbours.

National grid operator REE estimated demand in Spain, which takes up 85 percent of the Mibel, would be 817 gigawatt-hours on Thursday, or well below a record of 898 GWh set back in December 2007.

REE forecast coal-fired generators would cut output by some 6 percent on Friday, and gas plants by about 11 percent.

Looking ahead, the pool usually declines on Fridays due to a predictable fall in demand as businesses and factories close over the weekend ahead. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting by Martin Roberts; Editing by Anthony Barker)